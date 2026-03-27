Review: FLORA, Pavilion Theatre

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Flora is a new musical with words and lyrics by Belle Jones, composed by AJ Robertson and John Kielty and directed by Stasi Schaeffer. It tells the story of Flora MacDonald, who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie over the sea to Skye.

The story is told between an older Flora (Annie Grace) and a younger version (Karen Fishwick), spanning decades as it covers the event that won her fame, while also delving deeper into her life afterwards. The drama unfolds via lyrical rhyme and song, some in Gaelic. The beautiful melodies are very fitting for the piece, making this a unique sort of folk musical. Having actor-musicians is a lovely touch.

Lawrence Boothman is a wonderful addition to the cast, taking on several roles but the most memorable being a very demanding Bonnie Prince Charlie. He strops and sulks over wearing a dress during the smuggling but ultimately, he is no match for headstrong Flora.

It’s a tragic tale at times, and this musical doesn’t shy away from the darker points of Flora’s story. Leaving Scotland after years of poor harvests, her family was separated as they had to leave a daughter behind when they emigrated to America. It was the time of the American Civil War, and Flora and her husband Allan (David Rankine) owned a plantation in North Carolina. Allan was imprisoned, and Flora was brutally assaulted before eventually moving back to Scotland.

Flora is a bold new Scottish musical with a fantastic cast that tells the story of this often overlooked historical figure.

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