RACISTS, RECESSIONS & REVOLUTIONS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Racists, Recessions & Revolutions will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at ZOO (Playground 3), High School Yard, Edinburgh, EH1 1LZ, Friday 7th - Sunday 30th August 2026 (not 12th, 19th, 26th), 15:55.

Ten years ago a group of teens in a small Macedonian town made a fortune from lies. Debuting this Fringe, Racists, Recessions & Revolutions lays bare the historic gold rush of fake news they unleashed on the world in 2016 and how we still suffer the consequences today. Set in our highly digital age, where the online world is increasingly merging with reality, this new play explores how misinformation spreads and what we lose when the pursuit of clicks becomes more valuable than truth itself.

At the centre of the story is our protagonist, Nadica. One vulnerable young woman. One laptop. One golden opportunity that’s too good to refuse. While visiting her family in Macedonia, Nadica is drawn into the lucrative hustle of fake news at its inception and helps to build an online empire by exploiting political division thousands of miles away. Armed with little more than an internet connection and ambition, she capitalises on political polarisation in the West to create a thriving fake news factory from the safety of her grandmother's kitchen, churning out sensationalist content that spreads like wildfire and delivers shots of dopamine direct to her readers (not to mention another few pennies in her bank account).

This hustle soon spirals spirals into something far darker and dangerous as Nadica brings her newfound expertise back home to Britain, where a fracturing political landscape and rising far right prove fertile ground for her global fake news ambitions. Delving into the muddy world of online hate and mass campaigns designed to stoke fear and convert outrage into engagement, Racists, Recessions & Revolutions is a story about power, control and the hellscape of an Internet we’ve all helped create.

Directed and co-created by Harry Conway (How To Kill Your Landlord, Edinburgh Fringe) and performed and co-created by Isabella Heaver (Waiting In Love, Edinburgh Fringe), Nadica is brought to life both on the page and on the stage by Heaver, who is herself half Macedonian and half British. Drawing on her own experiences and heritage, she brings a deeply personal perspective to Nadica's story, grounding a global phenomenon in the experience of one young woman caught between two countries, between opportunity and responsibility.

Harry Conway comments, Fake news is force that is actively eroding our sense of community, collective truth and shared reality. Ten years ago, a pivotal domino fell in a small nation called Macedonia, and its ripples are felt keenly to this day. Our show offers the untold, inside scoop on how this all got started, why it persists and ultimately why it will fail. The truth as always will set us free.

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