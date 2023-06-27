Philipp Kostelecky Brings DADDY'S HOME To Edinburgh Fringe

International comedian and favourite child,* Philipp Kostelecky (Finalist in the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year 2022) combines whimsical observations and first-class physicality to create his uniquely hilarious and keenly anticipated Fringe debut, Daddy's Home.

*citation needed=mother?

Of Austrian, American and Slovenian descent, since moving to the UK Philipp has adopted an appropriate level of sarcasm and hatred for existence to survive. This inconveniently conflicts with his American positivity and European flair and makes him pretty dangerous on the roads.

If that wasn't enough, Philipp also has daddy issues, but thinks that having an absent father has made him more interesting than anyone from a "happy home". The secret to life, he believes, has a lot to do with pancakes, and love and kindness may be optional ingredients.

You may be asking yourself: what is the recipe for a perfect life, if not love and kindness? Well kids, don't you worry as Daddy has all the answers! With his wonderfully silly and deliciously dark routines, Philipp will tell you if you're heading in the right direction or if it is too late to turn it all around.

Come and find out if Philipp thinks your life is worth living!

Philipp Kostelecky's 'Daddy's Home' runs 2-27 August (not 14) at The Stand 2, 4pm

Raised by an American-Slovenian mother and absentee Austrian father, Philipp uses his unorthodox cultural background and family structure to pose as an external observer and cultivate an offbeat socio-political perspective. A regular on the UK and European club comedy scene armed with "pitch-perfect accents and impressions" (The Founder) and brilliant gags, Philipp can win over any crowd using his boyish charm, comedic talent, and captivating stage presence. Philipp's writing has been featured on the BBC and he has also supported Russell Kane on tour.