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Puck Bunnies: A Heated Rivalry Drag Musical Parody will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at Gilded Balloon Patter House (Other Yin), 2 Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6JA, Saturday 5th - Monday 31st August 2026 (not 11th, 18th, 25th), 22:45.

Puck Bunnies is a drag musical parodying 2025’s hottest TV show Heated Rivalry, taking its romance, rivalry and longing and cranking it up into something gayer, funnier, and completely unhinged.

The debut musical from Shrinking writer Kyra Brown and filmmaker Christan Leonard stars Kyra Brown and Hanna Barlow as Drag Kings Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander respectively. The 8-person ensemble cast is rounded out by a group of women, queer, trans and non-binary performers. Puck Bunnies is equal parts comedy and camp, with characters yearning, boning (implied), and singing their hearts out. From tuna melts to rock hard (silicone) abs, to bodacious booties, and even lucky audience members being invited to dance with Ilya Rozanov, it is a show that does not just speak to Heated Rivalry fans but opens its arms and locker room doors to everyone.

By reimagining iconic moments from the series and filling in gaps the screen leaves behind, Puck Bunnies invites audiences to “come to the cottage” in a celebration of queer obsession, fandom and fantasy. The show features a mix of original songs and iconic musical theatre and pop hits with re-written lyrics, sure to surprise and delight audiences. In contrast to other adaptations of Heated Rivalry at the Fringe, Puck Bunnies is led by women and non-binary performers in drag, subverting the male-dominated original and taking the gayest TV show in the world to a whole other dimension of queerness. The result is a laugh-out-loud underdog story that turns the female gaze into something we can all celebrate.

After learning of each other’s obsession with Heated Rivalry, Brown and Leonard moved quickly to put up the show, booking a Los Angeles theatre before they even had a finished script. They put together a cast of top-notch Los Angeles improvisers, and what followed was a fiercely collaborative ensemble where every cast member was invited to pitch ideas and play. One of the show’s most iconic characters was born from rehearsal riffs: The Zamboner, a talking zamboni that is as horny for Shane and Ilya as the rest of us. With a fully sold out run at Los Angeles’ premiere comedy theatre, Dynasty Typewriter, and a massive online viewership, with clips garnering hundreds of thousands of views and likes on TikTok and Instagram, Puck Bunnies is hitting the Fringe with their skates laced tight, ready to hat-trick into our hearts (and panties).

The company comments, We are both victims of the Heated Rivalry craze that’s taken over the world. We’re also both queer comedy writers and performers, and we were determined to make this show even gayer than it already is... with DRAG! We set to work and immediately began bedazzling hockey sticks, building our “Zamboner,” and casting every queer and genderqueer comedian we knew. A lot of people have dismissed Heated Rivalry as being a show for straight women and teenage girls, and we wanted to show our love for the show as two queer people, while also going even further than the show could by adding a healthy dose of camp and gender nonconformity. In a world where drag queens and kings are being called a danger to society, we’re here to show you that they’re actually just like the rest of us: super obsessed with those two da*n hockey players!

With the phenomenon now storming the Fringe, this full throttle drag spectacle turns Heated Rivalry into the fiercest, funniest, queerest show of the festival. Grab your jockstraps and get ready to sing along, you won’t want to miss Puck Bunnies.

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