PLASTIC by Minyoung Kim to Make UK Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

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Composer and performer Minyoung Kim will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with the UK premiere of PLASTIC, an immersive solo performance that fuses traditional Korean music with contemporary electronic sound and visual art.

Running August 6-31 at Summerhall's Anatomy Lecture Theatre, PLASTIC explores the contradictions of the human condition through music, storytelling, and projection. Inspired by the dual nature of plastic itself—simultaneously harmful and indispensable—the performance reflects on the ways emotional wounds, memories, and personal struggles can become sources of growth.

Kim combines the geomungo, a traditional six-string Korean zither, with jeongga, a classical Korean vocal tradition rooted in poetry, alongside electronic music and psychedelic video design. The result is a contemporary interpretation of Korean musical traditions that examines fragility, resilience, and transformation.

First presented internationally in 2025, PLASTIC has previously appeared at the Kosmopolis Festival and KEROXEN Festival. The Edinburgh engagement marks the production's first performances in the United Kingdom.

"I'm truly excited at the prospect of meeting audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest performing arts festival, and at Summerhall, a venue I've long admired," Kim said. "I look forward to connecting with audiences through the universal language of music and sharing the beauty of Korean music along the way."

Kim is recognized for expanding the boundaries of traditional Korean performance by integrating contemporary composition, electronic music, and multimedia elements while remaining rooted in the country's musical heritage.

PLASTIC is composed and performed by Minyoung Kim, with videography by Deawoon Kang, sound engineering by Hyunjin Lee, chief production by SeungMee Kim, and production management by Gyeonghye Park.

Performance Information

PLASTIC runs August 6-31, 2026, at 8:45 p.m. in the Anatomy Lecture Theatre at Summerhall. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 8 and up. Tickets are available through the Summerhall Festival programme.

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