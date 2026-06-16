THE PLOT to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2026 from theatregoose

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theatregoose will present The Plot as part of Edinburgh Fringe. The play will run at Main Hall, Summerhall, from 6 - 31 August 2026 (previews 6-7 August).

theatregoose will preset the world premiere of The Plot, a high-stakes theatrical thriller where stories shape history and survival from The Stage Fringe Five writer-director Emma Howlett, running at the reconfigured Main Hall at Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe.

Set in the immediate aftermath of the Gunpowder Plot, this ambitious new production blends courtroom drama, backstage theatre and epic tragicomedy into a fast-paced, imaginative exploration of power, truth and the stories we choose to tell.

5th November. 1605. London. A plot foiled. A trial imminent. A story rewritten. Two brothers stand accused of high treason for a plot they bet their lives to pull off, and on the other side of the Thames, a playwright weaves their story into a new masterpiece to save his own skin. The Plot is a show about great stories, those who wield them, and the imagination. It is the fourth written and directed by Emma Howlett for her company theatregoose, makers of consecutive Fringe hits Aether, Sisters Three and Her Green Hell.

At its heart, The Plot is a cat-and-mouse game between truth and fiction, power and imagination. As two condemned men await their fate, an opportunistic playwright races to reshape their story into something that could secure his own survival ,asking who really controls history, and at what cost.

Part courtroom thriller, part breathless backstage drama, the production is driven by theatregoose's signature style: highly physical, visually immersive and intellectually sharp, combining bold theatricality with urgent contemporary resonance.

theatregoose is a collaborative theatre company led by Emma Howlett, known for creating visually striking, physically dynamic work that fuses bold design with compelling storytelling. Following a run of consecutive Fringe successes, The Plot marks the company's fourth major production.

The Plot is written and directed by Emma Howlett and stars Sophie Kean and Abby McCann. The creative team includes Ellie Wintour as set, costume, and props designer, Ed Saunders as lighting designer, and Sarah Spencer as composer and sound designer.

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