OUR OTHER ORGAN to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With #DANISH Showcase

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Our Other Organ, a performance lecture by Boaz Barkan, will be presented at Summerhall's Anatomy Lecture Theatre during the Edinburgh Fringe, examining racism, trauma and ideology through physical theatre and political inquiry. Performances will run 18 - 31 August at 4.15pm (60 mins).

A striking and unflinching new work arrives at the Fringe this summer as part of the #DANISH Showcase. OUR OTHER ORGAN is a bold, interdisciplinary performance from NoLands that fuses physical theatre, anatomy and political inquiry into a visceral and deeply thought-provoking experience.

With brutal honesty and dark humour, performer Boaz Barkan leads a gripping performance lecture that cuts into the living body to expose a hidden "organ"—a metaphorical site where racism, trauma and ideology reside. Set within a stark, clinical environment, the body becomes both subject and object in a compelling dissection of identity, history and power.

Blurring the boundaries between victim and perpetrator, the work traces how histories of European antisemitism continue to shape lived experience, examining how ideas of superiority and inferiority are internalised, embodied and reproduced. Moving between personal narrative and collective history, OUR OTHER ORGAN explores how trauma can transform into systems of domination and violence.

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