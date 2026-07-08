OPEROTICA: LOVERS IN EVERY LIFETIME to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will take place at Underbelly Bristo Square (Dairy Room), Bristo Place, Edinburgh EH8 9YL

Wednesday 5th - Sunday 30th August 2026 (not 12th, 17th, 24th), 19.45.

Operotica: Classically trained, fetish approved and (as of yesterday) dead. Welcome to Séayoncé's parlour, haunted by history's horniest souls. Their bodies are cold, but their spirits are restless - join our guide to experience the past lives of these star-crossed shaggers, doomed endlessly to meet the same tragic fate before they can achieve their ultimate earthly purpose.

From fate-torn nuns to 18th-century ladies-in-waiting, to...cats? This tour-de-force fusion of Operatic musical artistry, vaudevillian theatrics and dark comedy is set to be one of the most dynamic, surprising shows of the year. Lovers in Every Lifetime, the debut full-length theatrical piece by kinkedup queer opera duo, Operotica, in collaboration with award winning performer Dan Wye as Séayoncé, is not to be missed.

Operotica have burst onto London's theatre, burlesque and fetish scene with an irresistible bang. The sexy brainchild of classically trained opera singers Amber Reeves and Dani Croston, trained at the Royal College of Music and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Operotica set out to reclaim the art form they love. Reimagining it for new queer audiences - daring, exciting, radical, and deeply representative. Hell bent on liberating Opera from its sequestered traditional world, it's clear why they have taken the London queer scene by storm.

The company exists to smash convention and put opera back in the hands of the sexy people who deserve it. Their genre-bending shows have built a cult following, with consecutive sold-out runs including Operotica: Stabat Mater and Lonely Hearts Club, with their hauntingly austere Stabat Mater video selected for the Barbican's Dirty Weekend exhibition. Major performances include Mighty Hoopla, Torture Garden, Bishopsgate Institute, Antichrist, Wilderness Festival and The Groucho Club, firmly establishing themselves in London's cabaret, fetish and burlesque scene. With 2026 festival dates confirmed and a 2025 UK Fetish Awards nomination under their belt, their rise is undeniable, and their first foray into full-length narrative theatre which promises to be a standout moment in their artistic evolution.

Operotica comments, It's never been more important to see queer stories onstage, and yet more-so to see queer joy, love and sexuality represented without shame. Opera has been a way to laterally express the spectrum of human experience, and yet it has found itself abstracted from the type of art people are engaging with and feeling connected to. It is our firm belief that this has nothing to do with the art itself - people will always connect to beautiful music and the human body, but it's up to us to bring that to people in a way that still touches them. We want to break down the barriers between theatre, kink performance, comedy and opera, and bring our singular brand of sexy, funny and beautiful entertainment to an audience who deserves every single inch of it!

It is time for audiences to viscerally experience a haunting that tears down the opera house and transports you through time. Virtuosic and sexy, dripping with equal measures of classical prestige and sordid theatrics, Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime is set to be one of the Fringe's most talked-about shows.

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