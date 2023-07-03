MZA Presents Micky Bartlett - LET ME START FROM THE START At Edinburgh Fringe

The omedy superstar brings the noise (and the LOL's) with his all-new show featuring his cheeky and razor-sharp wit, superb punchlines and hilarious anecdotes.
MZA presents Micky Bartlett - Let Me Start From The Start.
Northern Ireland's comedy superstar brings the noise (and the LOL's) with his all-new show featuring his cheeky and razor-sharp wit, superb punchlines and hilariously embarrassing anecdotes that would make a psychiatrist blush. Micky has sold out multiple solo tours across Ireland and Australia - in 2022 he sold over 10,000 tickets in Belfast alone with multiple sellouts in the Waterfront and he is the Deckchair half of the smash-hit podcast “Deckchair and Yumz”.
In additional to his large-scale Irish theatre tours, Micky is a regular guest on the 'General Banter' podcast and appears at all of the biggest comedy clubs across the UK. He was the long term resident host at Belfast's legendary Empire comedy rooms and has opened for some of the biggest names in live stand-up including Tommy Tiernan and Patrick Kielty and Kevin Hart.
Micky has also starred in BBC online's “Tight Shorts” digital strand, regularly guested on BBC's "Bad Language", on both series of BBC NI Panel show “Monumental” (alongside Adam Hills, Andrew Maxwell, Jarred Christmas and Jimeoin), BBC Radio 4's "State of the Nations", BBC Radio Ulster's “The Blame Game” and BBC's “Sketchy”. Micky also hosted the studio warm
ups for both “Top Gear” and “TFI Friday” seasons as well as for Netflix game show “Flinch”. In 2019 he stormed his solo debut off-Broadway in New York.
3 - 27 August, 7.15pm (60 mins)
No performance 4 + 14 + 16 August
VENUE 393: Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, SUB-ATOMIC 140 The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RR
AGE RESTRICTION: 16+
WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE
TICKETS: Buy a ticket in advance to guarantee entry or Pay What You Want at the venue
Venue https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:3131/
Fringe 0131-226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/micky-bartlett-let-me-start-from-the-start
