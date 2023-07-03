MZA Presents Micky Bartlett - LET ME START FROM THE START At Edinburgh Fringe

The omedy superstar brings the noise (and the LOL's) with his all-new show featuring his cheeky and razor-sharp wit, superb punchlines and hilarious anecdotes.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

MZA presents Micky Bartlett - Let Me Start From The Start.

Northern Ireland's comedy superstar brings the noise (and the LOL's) with his all-new show featuring his cheeky and razor-sharp wit, superb punchlines and hilariously embarrassing anecdotes that would make a psychiatrist blush. Micky has sold out multiple solo tours across  Ireland and Australia - in 2022 he sold over 10,000 tickets in Belfast alone with multiple sellouts  in the Waterfront and he is the Deckchair half of the smash-hit podcast “Deckchair and Yumz”. 

In additional to his large-scale Irish theatre tours, Micky is a regular guest on the 'General Banter'  podcast and appears at all of the biggest comedy clubs across the UK. He was the long term  resident host at Belfast's legendary Empire comedy rooms and has opened for some of the  biggest names in live stand-up including Tommy Tiernan and Patrick Kielty and Kevin Hart

Micky has also starred in BBC online's “Tight Shorts” digital strand, regularly guested on BBC's  "Bad Language", on both series of BBC NI Panel show “Monumental” (alongside Adam Hills,  Andrew Maxwell, Jarred Christmas and Jimeoin), BBC Radio 4's "State of the Nations", BBC  Radio Ulster's “The Blame Game” and BBC's “Sketchy”. Micky also hosted the studio warm 

ups for both “Top Gear” and “TFI Friday” seasons as well as for Netflix game show “Flinch”. In 2019 he stormed his solo debut off-Broadway in New York. 

Micky Bartlett - Let Me Start From the Start

 

3 - 27 August, 7.15pm (60 mins) 

No performance 4 + 14 + 16 August 

VENUE 393: Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, SUB-ATOMIC   140 The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RR

AGE RESTRICTION: 16+ 

WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE  

TICKETS: Buy a ticket in advance to guarantee entry or Pay What You Want at the venue

Venue   https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:3131/ 

Fringe 0131-226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/micky-bartlett-let-me-start-from-the-start 




