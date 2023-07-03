MZA & Get Slossed present Daniel Sloss - CAN'T At Edinburgh Fringe.

Scotland's own Daniel Sloss has become one of the biggest global names in stand-up. He has, to date, created 13 solo shows, sold out eight New York off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S. TV's 'Conan' ten times, broken box office records at the world's biggest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world for most of 2021 (as reported in Pollstar).

His massive global live touring has so far spanned 54 countries, with more still being added in 2024.

Daniel's previous ground-breaking, international smash-hits include 'HUBRiS' (the world's biggest solo comedy touring show and 5th biggest ticket selling event for most of 2021 as reported in Pollstar) and 'X' (his acclaimed tour de force about sexual assault.) 'X' toured non-stop for 300 performances over 17 months around the globe with the live concert film being released on HBO in USA and Canada. 'X'

was the first UK comedy special to have its UK premiere in cinemas, with a nationwide release at Vue.

Daniel's first book “Everyone You Hate is Going to Die” was published by Penguin Random House prestige imprint Knopf in 2021, and his Netflix specials 'DARK' & 'Jigsaw' are both streaming in 190 countries, in 26 languages with the infamous 'Jigsaw' credited with causing over 200,000 breakups and 300 divorces world-wide (fans even bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows).

In 2022 Daniel released two more comedy specials, 'SOCiO and 'X' (excluding North America) and both are streaming on DanielSloss.com.

In 2023 his 4 solo shows at Montreal's Just For laughs festival sold out shortly after being announced, and his New York Comedy Festival shows as well as Canadian and USA tours are also set to sell out.

Daniel Sloss - CAN'T is his latest hilarious international smash-hit and his current tour, stopping off at the Fringe with a strictly limited run of two nights at the historic and beautiful Edinburgh Playhouse (which, at over 3,000 seats, is still to this day, the UK's biggest purpose-built theatre). This will be the last chance to see CAN'T in Edinburgh.

DATES + TIME: 9 + 10 August, 7.30pm

Show runs 2:30 hrs (incl. interval + support act Kai Humphries)

Headline artist (only) is BSL interpreted on 9 August by Catherine King BSL/RSLI. Contact venue and fringe for accessible seats

VENUE 59: THE EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

18-22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

WARNING: Please be advised that the performance begins promptly at the time indicated and late admittance is not guaranteed. Contains strong language. Ages 16+.

It is a condition of entry that ticket holders agree to not photograph, film, record or stream the show. Offenders will be removed and refused re-entry.

TICKETS PLAYHOUSE: Click Here FRINGE: 0131-226 0000 https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/daniel-sloss-can-t