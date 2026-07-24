MILKDRUNK to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Solo Show on Motherhood
Cathleen O'Malley's one-woman show, directed by Elaine Feagler and Christine McBurney, plays theSpace @ Symposium Hall.
Cathleen O'Malley's acclaimed solo show Milkdrunk will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August, playing theSpace @ Symposium Hall – Annexe (#43) from August 7–15.
Written and performed by O'Malley and directed by Elaine Feagler and Christine McBurney, Milkdrunk is described as a "one-woman hurricane of a show" that explores the realities of childbirth, breastfeeding, and first-time motherhood through humor and vulnerability.
The production follows one woman's journey into modern motherhood, confronting taboos surrounding birth, bodies, and bonding. Billed as "a primal scream from the trenches of first-time motherhood," the show blends comedy with deeply personal storytelling to examine what it means to be a mother in today's world.
Milkdrunk premiered Off-Broadway at the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theater Row in New York City and has since played sold-out engagements in Cleveland and Washington, D.C.
The production is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older and contains adult language, dark humor, frank discussions of sexuality and childbirth, references to bodily fluids, and other mature themes.
Performance Information
Venue: theSpace @ Symposium Hall – Annexe (#43)
Dates: August 7–15, 2026
Time: 11:05 a.m.
Running Time: 50 minutes
Tickets: £8–£12, with a £2 concession discount
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