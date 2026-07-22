MAN SINGS THE SAME SONG OVER AND OVER AGAIN FOR AN HOUR to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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You read it right. One man sings one song. Over and over. For an hour. (No, we're not telling you which song). The cult hit of the Aussie festival season lands in Edinburgh. Join Conk for the most 'does what it says on the tin' show of the Edinburgh Fringe, live at Summerhall, for an hour of comedy, song and clown.

Man Sings is Australian comic Conk's deceptively simple, delirious fever dream for all to enjoy. Connecting a room of strangers through a feat of utmost stupidity, the show cherishes the here and now of life and making each other laugh. The main question now is - who will lose their mind first? Conk, or the audience?

FAQs:

Is the show funny? YES

Will the show stop being funny after a little while? YES

Will it start being funny again? 100% YES

Will you have the song stuck in your head for the next month? YES. Maybe the next 12 months.



The production is writtena nd performed by Conk, Directed by Casey Gould, and presented by Quiet Riot. Performances will run 6-31 August (not 17, 24) at Summerhall (Red Lecture Theatre) as part of the Edinubrgh Festival Fringe.

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