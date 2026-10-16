MACBETH to Make Debut for New Theatre Company Foldout

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A new theatre company, Foldout, will present its debut production, Macbeth, at Burns Street Studios in Glasgow this November.

Founded in 2025 by actor and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate Oat Jenner, Foldout aims to offer a different way of making theatre. The company welcomes artists from all backgrounds, creating opportunities to work together, share ideas and build lasting creative relationships.

At a time when many artists face uncertainty and a lack of support, the company wants to create a space where people can connect, collaborate and make work together.

Why Macbeth?

Shakespeare's Macbeth explores ambition, power and the consequences of putting personal gain before the needs of others. As Macbeth and his wife pursue power, they become increasingly isolated, leading to their downfall.

But the play is also a story of resilience and hope. As Scotland faces a new beginning, it asks whether people can come together to create a better future.

These themes feel particularly relevant to Foldout. With the performing arts facing challenges and many freelance artists working in isolation, the company believes that collaboration and community are more important than ever.

For Foldout, Macbeth is an opportunity not only to tell a powerful story, but also to bring people together through the shared experience of making theatre. The company hopes to build a creative community where artists can support one another, take risks and explore new ways of working.

Event Details

Macbeth

Wednesday 11 – Saturday 14 November 2026 | 7pm

Burns Street Studios, 15 Burns Street, Glasgow G4 9SA

Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/foldoutmacbeth

Running time: Approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including an interval

Audience Capacity: Limited to 40 (Wednesday 11 November: SOLD OUT)

Professional Biographies

Oat Jenner is the artistic director of Foldout Repertory Theatre Company, and will be directing Foldout's debut show Macbeth. Born in Thailand and raised Wales, he's an alumnus of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on their BA Acting course (2021), Oat has worked on stage and screen as an acting lecturer/facilitator and, most recently, a voice-over artist. Oat's main passion is theatre and the community he is a part of and has his hopes set out on creating great theatre in Scotland.

Douglas Yannaghas is the co-founder of Cold Open Theatre and the writer of their first show 27, which sold out at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe. He trained as an actor at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (2022), and with the Traverse Young Writers programme (2022). He has twice been nominated for the David MacLennan playwriting award for his plays Deja You and Blacklist.

His recent acting credits include Headcase - Cold Open Theatre, 2026, Survivor - BBC Alba. 2026, Pretender Prince - BBC Radio 4, 2025, 27 - Cold Open Theatre, 2024, Lady of the Loch - Simply Surreal, 2023, and Medea - National Theatre of Scotland, 2022.

His recent directing credits include Shatter Resistant Fringe, 2026, and I Kissed Batman - Shark Bait Theatre, 2025.

Rudy Punchard is an actor and writer based in Glasgow. After graduating from NESCol, they have chosen to take their focus in physical theatre. They have worked with Grid Iron on The Brunch Club and have since developed their unique style in physical theatre.

Rudy is excited to be working with Foldout and to bring the audience something truly terrifying in their performance.

James Miles-Boyd is an Actor and Musician based in Edinburgh. A graduate of Edinburgh Napier and Queen Margaret's, Acting for Stage and Screen Course, he enjoys a mixture of film and theatre projects. Recently, he performed in Amy Yeo's Comedy, Well Behaved Women at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was nominated for Best Actor at the West Lothian Film Festival for his work in the short film Lost Love.

Aside from acting, James works for the music charity, Limelight Music, facilitating workshops for children and adults with impairments.

Philip Moore is a Scottish & Northern Irish actor based in North Ayrshire. He trained at Ayrshire College winning the Student of the Year prize and completed an MRes at UWS. He has recently been part of the Shakespeare Company at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. His credits include: The Tempest (RCS), Loch Hands (G4 Films) and He Kept Me Safe (Wellbeing Insight)

Lindsey Jacobs (she/her) is a Glasgow-based theatre maker and performer. She was part of the Brussels-based theatre company D°Effekt for over a decade, has an MLitt in playwriting and dramaturgy from UoG, and has dramaturgy experience with the National Flemish Theatre.

Lindsey's practice is focused on exploring ways to mix physical theatre, storytelling and poetry. This past year she has been part of physical theatre residencies with Gecko, Projekt Utopia and Ephemeral Ensemble through Babel Theatre, and was selected for Gecko's Make residency.

A new writing course at RCS spurred her on to begin developing a ghost story for the stage (Stone Tape), which she performed at Theatre:118 and which was selected for Stage2Page in 2025.

As a member of Babel Theatre's Creation Space 2025-2026 cohort, she is working on an autobiographical performance about memory, survivorship, and the power of storytelling. Having performed a piece of this at the London showcase will undoubtedly be one of her 2026 highlights, alongside casting spells in Foldout's Macbeth!

Rebecca Robin is an actor, theatre-maker and facilitator. She is an RCS alumna, with further training in ensemble and clown. She is co-founder of the feminist theatre company HISSYFIT, whose work Jackals had its Scottish premiere at Paisley Arts Centre and Summerhall this Spring. Becca has done multiple seasons with Bard in the Botanics including Viola in Twelfth Night and the Duchess in The Duchess of Malfi this summer. She has also been mentored by Company of Wolves as their inaugural Theatre Maker Placement. She has a passion for building creative communities and the ecstatic power of live theatre.

Valerie Andrews is a Guatemalan actor and producer who trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She graduated in 2021 with an MA in Acting and is now based in Glasgow. Valerie produced and acted in various plays in Guatemala, including Otelo, Mercader de Venecia, Noche Árabe and Toc Toc. She has also participated in films like The Eye and The Wall and State of Consciousness.

She is very passionate about telling stories from the Latinx community and is keen to develop and participate in projects that bolster more diversity.

Neféli Stoikopoulou is a Greek actor who grew up in Thessaloniki and has been living in Glasgow since 2019. She studied Theatre Studies in the University of Glasgow, where she got involved with a bunch of student theatre and film. She was involved in the award-winning short film Blank Canvas that took part in the 48hr Glasgow Film Competition 2024, and has offered movement direction for the Glasgow University Charity Fashion Show, and the acclaimed Fringe production I See my Sister by Cutty Sark.

Last year, she took her dance-theatre show, MARIA - a Play by Neféli, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. MARIA explored the biblical myth of Mary Magdalene, and how her misused story has affected the way we see women today. Her favourite Shakespeare play is Midsummer Night's Dream, and her favourite theatre maker is Pina Bausch.

Angus Bhattacharya is an actor, poet and facilitator from Glasgow. They have performed in Shakespeare, pantomime, character comedy and new writing in different cities, countries and across two languages (English and German). In poetry, Angus was shortlisted for the Janet Coats Memorial Prize in 2020 and is working towards their first published collection. They are the organiser and host of Words Worth You, a performance and poetry event that runs out of Mesh in the Gorbals. Angus has a strong passion for building communicative and collaborative spaces for creatives in theatre and poetry.

They love finding intersectional conversations within their work across race, gender and nationality. Their practice seeks to question socially constructed boundaries that cause friction and division. Angus is very excited to be part of Foldout Theatre's inaugural production of Macbeth. They are a massive Shakespeare enthusiast, relishing any chance to work on his text.

Brian James McKigen graduated from the BA Acting programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Recent Theatre credits include Morgan in 27, Stuart in Takin Over The Asylum, Oedipus in Thebans, directed by Finn Den Hertog, Ross in Macbeth, directed by Ali De Souza, Bill in August: Osage County, directed by Mark Stevenson, Colin in A Tale Etched in Blood and Hard Black Pencil, directed by Caroline Lewis.

Film and TV credits include Mo in the Four Deaf Yorkshiremen series (Mutt and Jeff Pictures), Harry in Deja-You (OTV Festival) and Neil in Postcard From The Apocalypse (Hingway Films).

Brian was the winner of the 2020 Charles Brooke Memorial Prize.

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