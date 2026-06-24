LEGEND to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with So You Think You're Funny? 2025 Winner
Madeleine Brettingham will perform LEGEND at Gilded Balloon Teviot's Wee Room during the Edinburgh Fringe.
Gilded Balloon has announced that Legend, the debut solo show from 2025 So You Think You're Funny? winner Madeleine Brettingham, will premiere at the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Running August 5-31 (excluding August 17) at Gilded Balloon Teviot's Wee Room, the new hour marks Brettingham's first full-length Fringe show following a breakthrough year on the UK comedy circuit.
Fueled by "pork scratchings and a lust for glory," Legend explores what it takes to become a legend while examining the culture of alcohol-fueled bravado and the stories people tell about themselves. Through her distinctive blend of sharp observations and densely packed jokes, Brettingham considers how ordinary people become larger-than-life myths.
"Stepping out from behind the scenes to win So You Think You're Funny? has been surreal," Brettingham said. "I'm having a blast on the comedy circuit and can't wait to bring this show to the Edinburgh Fringe where I plan to fulfil my lifelong dream of having a mental breakdown from all the late nights and contracting scurvy. Thanks to Gilded Balloon for making it happen."
Brettingham has quickly emerged as one of the UK's most promising new comedians. In 2025, she became the first performer to win So You Think You're Funny? while also taking second place in the Funny Women competition during the same year. Critics have praised her for her "distinctive worldview" (Chortle), "tight and gag-packed" writing (Bruce Dessau), and "knack for blending offbeat observations with pacey, unexpected punchlines" (The List).
Before stepping into the spotlight herself, Brettingham built a career writing comedy for other performers. Legend marks her debut as a solo stand-up performer at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon, said, "We're delighted to be supporting Madeleine to bring her first show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since winning So You Think You're Funny? last August, she's been determinedly working on her debut show. From the very early work-in-progress version we saw just after the final to the show she is presenting this August, the development has been incredible, and the show is packed full of gags, stories and heart."
Legend
Performer: Madeleine Brettingham
Venue: Gilded Balloon Teviot – Wee Room
Dates: August 5-31, 2026
(No performance August 17)
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Running Time: 60 minutes
Age Recommendation: 16+
Tickets: £9-£13.50 (plus booking fees)
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