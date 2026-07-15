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LAUGHING OUT LONELY to Make Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut with #DANISH Showcase

Performances will take place August 18-31 at Summerhall - Dissection Room.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage LAUGHING OUT LONELY to Make Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut with #DANISH Showcase

Laughing Out Lonely will be presented at Edinburgh's Summerhall, a solo opera blending physical theatre and social media texts to explore modern isolation, performed by countertenor Morten Grove Frandsen. Performances will take place August 18–31 at Summerhall's Dissection Room.

A portrait of modern isolation arrives at the Fringe this summer as part of the acclaimed #DANISH Showcase. LAUGHING OUT LONELY (LOL) is a bold, genre-defying work from award-winning Danish company OPE-N, blending opera, physical theatre, and immersive staging to explore what it means to feel alone in a hyperconnected world.

With English-language lyrics drawn from anonymous social media posts, LOL transforms digital confession into a raw, live experience. Acclaimed countertenor Morten Grove Frandsen delivers a tour-de-force solo performance, channelling a multitude of voices—vulnerable, furious, intimate, and searching—in a work that places the audience inside a theatrical echo chamber.

Directed by Louise Beck, the production breaks down the boundaries between performer and audience, creating an environment that is at once unsettling and deeply human. Direct, unflinching, and emotionally charged, LOL pushes the limits of what opera can be, speaking urgently to a generation navigating identity, connection, and loneliness online.

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