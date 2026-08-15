Keep It Fringe US Returns for 80th Anniversary of Edinburgh Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has launched the Keep It Fringe US bursary initiative for a second year ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe 2027, which will be the Edinburgh Fringe’s 80th anniversary year. In 2026, 555 shows from the United States participated in the Edinburgh Fringe, highlighting what an important market this is for the festival.

Keep It Fringe US will provide five artists based in the United States with bursaries of $2,500 to help bring work to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2027. In addition to financial support, successful recipients will receive a tailored support package of marketing, screen development, and industry networking opportunities to help with audience and career development.

Supported by Fringe Ambassador, Brian Cox, Keep It Fringe US was an initiative designed to help reduce the financial barriers faced by US-based artists taking part. Keep It Fringe US was launched in 2025, when five US-based artists each received a $2,500 grant. The fund followed the successful launch of the original Keep It Fringe fund in 2024 by the Fringe Society's honorary President Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In 2025, more than 130 artists applied for the five bursaries available through Keep It Fringe US. Keeping in the spirit of the original fund, Keep It Fringe US aims to encourage applications from the widest possible range of artists with professional ambitions. Successful recipients will have the flexibility to use their grants in the way that best supports bringing their work to the Edinburgh Fringe and making the most of the opportunity to perform for a global audience.

Heather and Paul Innella, and Her Royal Majesty Queen Angelique-Monet, The American born Queen Consort of Eti-Oni, Osun State, Nigeria and Edinburgh Fringe performer herself, have confirmed their support to help bring Keep it Fringe US back for 2027.

Through Keep It Fringe 2027, the Edinburgh Fringe Society hopes to continue supporting artists to access the festival and are inviting partners, sponsors and donors to get in touch to see how they can support this important work.

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive Officer of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: ‘I am pleased to announce the return of Keep It Fringe US for a second year. Next year will be Edinburgh Fringe's 80th anniversary, and throughout its history artists, from the United States and beyond, have pushed boundaries and responded to the world around them. I do not doubt that 2027 will continue in that tradition.

We look forward to receiving applications from artists across the United States when applications open and welcoming many to one of the greatest demonstrations of arts and culture on Earth in Edinburgh next year.'

Her Royal Majesty Queen Angelique-Monet, The American born Queen Consort of Eti-Oni, Osun State, and Keep It Fringe US 2027 supporter said: “Opportunities for performing artists are crucial to the survival of the arts and to their power to bring people together for the greater good. Supporting Keep It Fringe US helps ensure that American artists have the opportunity to bring their stories to the world’s largest arts festival, while strengthening the historic cultural ties between Scotland and the United States. Having experienced the Edinburgh Fringe firsthand, I know the extraordinary work, courage and talent not mentioning the financial constraints that could stop artists from being part of it. I want to help ensure that other American artists have that same once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the support needed.”

Who is it for?: Keep it Fringe US is for US-based individual artists and companies bringing work to the Fringe in 2027.

Eligibility criteria: Recipients' shows must be registered in the 2027 Fringe (registration will be confirmed before funds are paid but does not have to be completed when you apply, and can register any time up to and during the Fringe). The applicant must be presenting a live and in-person performance.The applicant must be a US-based artist or company or apply on behalf of a US-based artist or company.

How do artists apply?: Applications for Keep It Fringe US 2027 will open in early 2027.

What are the assessment criteria?: The assessment criteria will be confirmed upon the opening of applications in early 2027; however, it will be expected that applications should demonstrate how the show captures the defiant spirit of the Fringe, taking advantage of the Fringe as a unique platform to tell untold stories. The fund aims to support professional performers/artists/creators or individuals with professional ambitions for their work who can demonstrate an existing level of planning for Fringe 2027. Funding will be prioritised to artists who don't have an existing high profile and artists who face barriers to funding and the arts more generally. External specialists will assess applicants to identify those who demonstrate the greatest need and the boldest ideas.

About the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society:

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society is the charity that underpins the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe. It was established in 1958 by a group of artists to provide central services for the festival and ensure that it stays true to its founding purpose of inclusion and welcome to all. We exist to support and encourage everyone who wants to participate in the Fringe; to provide information and assistance to audiences; and to celebrate the Fringe and what it stands for all over the world.

Based on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the Society has a small team of staff who work year-round to assist all the artists and audiences who make the festival one of the best-loved performing arts events on the planet. In 2022, as part of the Fringe’s 75th anniversary, the Fringe Society launched a new collaborative vision and set of values. It made a series of commitments to become more inclusive, fair, and sustainable. The vision is ‘to give anyone a stage and everyone a seat’.

Our three values will guide the behaviours and decisions of everyone involved with the Fringe: celebrate performing arts, be open to all and look out for each other. The Society will live by them, champion them and uphold them where necessary.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming