EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SOFIE HAGEN: I THINK SOME OF THIS IS MY FAULT, Monkey Barrel

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Sofie Hagen has been a professional comedian for thirteen years and for twelve of those she lived in London. She’s now moved back to the town that she grew up in and much to her dismay, back in with her mum at age 37.

Since making her Fringe debut in 2015, Sofie Hagen has found her audience and for a while that was kind of the problem. Hagen proudly describes herself as a left-wing comedian but that comes with its pitfalls, can you ever really be left-wing enough? Committed to making sure her shows were a safe space for all, whenever something went wrong she felt responsible. She gave trigger warnings, seat measurements and made sure the bathrooms were gender neutral, but there always seemed to be something she couldn’t control.

It’s rare to see such self-awareness in a comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe and Hagen analyses her online persona within the last decade. She had activist in her bio but was sending tweets really the most she could do? There’s so much great material here and a lot of observations about infighting in left-wing politics. Sounds serious but I promise you, it's all really, really funny.

In 2018, she was publicly cancelled for criticising a charity campaign that linked cancer to obesity. Years later she’s able to reflect on whether or not that was for the greater good.

There’s a brilliant through line about a local Dutch politician, and it works better if you’re unfamiliar with this person, which most of the audience are. Sofie Hagen is skilled at getting consistent laughs throughout but also having an overarching narrative to her shows.

I Think Some of This Is My Fault is an incredibly honest and reflective comedy show that will challenge you, but most of all, it’ll make you laugh.

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