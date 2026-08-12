EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TEAM VIKING, Pleasance Courtyard

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James Rowland returns to the Fringe with Team Viking, ten years after it first came to the festival.

James is the friendliest host we could hope for this afternoon. He states that the show covers cancer, death and grief and that it’s perfectly ok to leave if you need to at any point. But that he hopes you will stay. It’s important that leaving is an option because it means more when the audience stays.

Now onto the show. James and his childhood best friends Tom and Sarah loved to play vikings, generally based on the 1958 film Vikings. The trio were there for each other through thick and thin, and then at 25, Tom was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and incurable cancer.

His final wish is for his friends to give him a Viking burial, and Team Viking is the story of how they pulled it off. It’s heartwarming and joyous and utterly chaotic. Rowland’s storytelling skills mean that even if you have seen this play before, the emotional moments still hit with the same impact as the first time you saw it. There are a few moments where you hear audible gasps from the audience.

Team Viking is a brilliant and beautiful story and James Rowland has the audience completely captivated throughout. If you haven’t seen Team Viking before, go and if you saw it a decade ago, go again.

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