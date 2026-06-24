JAMIE KILSTEIN: CAN'T TIE KNOTS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut at Gilded Balloon

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Gilded Balloon will present Jamie Kilstein: Can't Tie Knots as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Running August 5-31 (excluding August 18 and 25) at Gilded Balloon Teviot's Lounge venue, the new solo show marks Kilstein's return to the Fringe with what he describes as his most personal work to date.

Blending stand-up comedy with intimate storytelling, Can't Tie Knots explores survival, grief, public failure, and rebuilding after personal tragedy. The show examines the aftermath of losing the friend who once prevented Kilstein from taking his own life, while confronting the experience of watching his most difficult moments become public internet discourse.

Known for combining political comedy with emotional honesty, Kilstein has built a devoted following through performances that move between biting humor and vulnerable reflection. His latest show continues that approach, balancing deeply personal material with sharp observational comedy.

"When I sat down to craft this next hour, Tim Minchin said I have to talk about my life. My shitty, shitty life. And somehow he was right," Kilstein said. "Writing this show has changed my life. It has given me hope. It has reminded me and others who struggle that we are not alone... but you know, funny. I dreamed of playing the Gilded Balloon 15 years ago, and now thanks to Tim, I'm able to bring this scary ass show to the place I've dreamed about performing."

Jamie Kilstein: Can't Tie Knots

Venue: Gilded Balloon Teviot (Lounge)

Dates: August 5-31, 2026

(No performances August 18 or August 25)

Time: 9:50 p.m.

Running Time: 60 minutes

Review Performance: August 8

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