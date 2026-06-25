WIESENTHAL to Return to Edinburgh Fringe After Sell-Out Run

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Wiesenthal, by Tom Dugan and performed by Christopher C. Gibbs, returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe following its sold-out 2023 debut and subsequent London transfer. Directed by Mark Liebert, the acclaimed one-man play will run at Gilded Balloon Teviot's Dining Room from August 6-30 (excluding August 12, 19 and 26) before a limited engagement at Wilton's Music Hall in London from September 1-5.

Based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal, who survived the Holocaust and devoted the rest of his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice, the play is filled with hope, humanity and humor. Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal honors the heroism of an ordinary man who accomplished extraordinary things. The story unfolds on Wiesenthal's final working day in his Vienna office in 2003.

The production returns to Edinburgh after earning five-star reviews, including praise from The Scotsman, which called it "impeccably conceived," and BroadwayBaby.com, which described it as "immaculately constructed."

"Every time I do this show, every time I say these words, either in rehearsal or performance, I am struck by the way they resonate with me and the world I find myself in today," said performer Christopher C. Gibbs. "It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work on Tom Dugan's powerful and moving play. And now, I'm delighted to bring this important story once again to Edinburgh Fringe, the home of international theatre."

Director Mark Liebert added, "WIESENTHAL has, unfortunately, become more important and more and more relevant. There has been an escalation worldwide of hate and intolerance empowered by governments. In an effort to be part of the necessary education that will increase awareness and ensure that what happened then will never happen again we have produced WIESENTHAL. And we bring it back to Edinburgh Fringe in an effort to keep spreading the word. Never Forget."

Creative Team

Wiesenthal is written by Tom Dugan, performed by Christopher C. Gibbs, directed by Mark Liebert, with sound design by Josh Liebert and general management by Seabright Live.

About the Artists

Christopher C. Gibbs first appeared on stage in 1961 and has since performed in more than 90 plays, musicals, films and operas. After serving in Vietnam, he earned a PhD using the GI Bill and taught history for 25 years. He has published several books, journal articles and seven historical mystery novels. Gibbs and director Mark Liebert first collaborated on August: Osage County before working together on Noises Off, Stage Kiss, Lend Me a Tenor, and The Complete Game. They developed Wiesenthal throughout the pandemic via Zoom before premiering the production in New Jersey.

Playwright Tom Dugan, whom critics have dubbed "A National Treasure," is an award-winning Los Angeles-based playwright and actor whose meticulously researched historical solo plays have been produced throughout the United States and internationally. His Off-Broadway production of Wiesenthal, produced by Daryl Roth, was featured on PBS, and a feature film adaptation is currently in development. His other works include Tell Him It's Jackie, The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Robert E. Lee – Shades of Gray, Frederick Douglass in the Shadow of Slavery, Tevye in New York!, and the dark comedy Cemetery Pub.

Director Mark Liebert has directed more than 35 productions over the past two decades, including the New Jersey premieres of Appropriate and August: Osage County. His career as an actor spans more than six decades, with stage credits including One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and screen appearances in Annie Hall, The Towering Inferno, and Puffin' Iron. He has also designed sets for more than 70 productions, written several plays, and created a theatre program for multiply-disabled children, earning numerous awards for his work in arts accessibility and special education.

Sound designer Josh Liebert's credits include Broadway productions of MJ, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, A Bronx Tale, and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, along with numerous Off-Broadway, regional, and international productions.

Performance Information

Wiesenthal runs August 6-30 (excluding August 12, 19 and 26) at 1:15 p.m. (70 minutes) in the Dining Room at Gilded Balloon Teviot. Tickets range from £11.50 to £16.50.

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