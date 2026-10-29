Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Imagine Theatre Reveals Scottish Panto Season Across Four Cities
Four productions will feature Scotland's best-loved entertainers including Liam Dolan, Grado, Colin Little and Steven Wren.
Imagine Theatre has announced its pantomime season across Scotland this Christmas, with productions in Glasgow, Kirkcaldy, Kilmarnock and Inverness.
At Glasgow Pavilion, Goldilocks and the Three Bonnie Bears will star Liam Dolan, Grado, Stephen Purdon, Scott Fletcher, Jack Jester, Jennifer Neil, Valissa Scott and Craig Glover, alongside Louise McCarthy from The Dolls.
At the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, Beauty and the Beast will star Colin Little, Scott Watson, Kim Shepherd, Derek McGhie, Gill McGowan, Marc McMillan and Garry King.
Beauty and the Beastie will be staged at the Galleon Auditorium in Kilmarnock, starring Jamie McKillop, Ali Cleland, Craig McDougall, Colin McGowan, Joshua Scott, Charis Murray and Sam Willison.
At Eden Court, Cinderella will feature Steven Wren, Ross Allan, Beth Robb Adams, Lauren Downie, Nicola Auld, Hannah Rose Bennet, Hannah Howie, Joe Grundy and Cameron Fulton.
Tickets and further information are available at Imagine Theatre.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
03 December 2026 – 30 December 2026
Beauty and the Beast will run at the Adam Smith Theatre this Christmas. The production follows a prince who is cursed and must find true love before the final petal falls from an enchanted rose. Belle must decide whether she can see beyond appearances and learn to love the Beast.
CINDERELLA
02 December 2026 – 03 January 2027
Eden Court's family pantomime follows Cinderella, who dreams of a different life while working day and night. When a royal invitation arrives, she has a chance to change her circumstances. Her Fairy Godmother and Buttons help her as she faces her wicked stepsisters.
The production includes slapstick comedy, musical numbers and audience participation.
BEAUTY AND THE BEASTIE
27 November 2026 – 27 December 2026
Beauty and the Beastie will run at the Galleon Auditorium in Kilmarnock. The story follows a selfish prince who is cursed to live as a beast and must find love before the final petal falls from an enchanted rose. Belle must decide whether she can see beyond appearances and learn to love the Beast.
The production includes comedy, songs and a fairy-tale storyline.
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BONNIE BEARS
26 November 2026 – 10 January 2027
Goldilocks and the Three Bonnie Bears will return to Glasgow Pavilion, starring Liam Dolan, Grado, Stephen Purdon, Scott Fletcher, Jack Jester, Jennifer Neil, Valissa Scott and Craig Glover, alongside Louise McCarthy from The Dolls.
The story follows Goldilocks, the daughter of circus owner Gertie, who meets a family of three bears and teams up with them to save the circus from a ringmaster.
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