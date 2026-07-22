Ian Stone to Return to Edinburgh Fringe 2026 With THE PLEB'S POW WOW

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Spirit of the Fringe Award-winning comedian Ian Stone will return to Edinburgh Fringe in August 2026 with a brand-new show: The Pleb's Pow Wow, from 6th - 30th August (excludes Tuesdays), 4pm, at The Ballroom at Laughing Horse at The Counting House 4pm. Free & unticketed.

Ian says, 'The world is a mess, our leaders aren't stepping up and it's time for us to do the necessary. The plebs need to have a pow wow. At each show, with the help of the audience, we'll tackle major issues - from the potholes life throws up, to deciding what punishment is suitable for irritating behaviour in a public place or working out how to tell whether tropical fruit is fresh. One day, we might even do the Middle East. Imagine that being sorted!'

According to The Times, Ian Stone is "A masterful exponent of self-mocking Jewish humour'. He has been ranked as 'one of the top ten comedians in the UK' by The Independent, and The Guardian has described him as "Seriously funny.' In 2023 Ian played to packed houses with his Edinburgh Fringe show, Ian Stone Will Make It Better, and won a Spirit of the Fringe Award.

Ian performs at major comedy festivals and venues globally. His popular posts and reels on social media have quickly earned him a following of over 60k across BlueSky, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, amassing millions of views.

Due to overwhelming demand, Ian's current Looking for the Wow 60 date UK tour has been extended till December.

Aside from stand-up comedy, Ian Stone is a hugely experienced broadcaster, podcaster, and writer. He currently presents a very popular (50k downloads per episode), twice-weekly Arsenal podcast, Handbrake Off, for The Athletic. A live version of the podcast sold out Leicester Square Theatre in London. Ian is also a regular contributor on Times Radio. His book To Be Someone was published in 2020 and has received nearly 500 four- and five-star reviews on Amazon.

Whether on stage, behind the mic, or in print, Ian Stone is the voice of sharp humour, biting insight, and perfectly crafted comedy.

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