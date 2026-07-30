#HYSTERICAL, THEOLOGIST to Bring Panad Productions to Edinburgh Fringe
Callaghan and Oli Riordan headline the two productions at Space 2 at theSpace on the Mile.
Panad Productions will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with two productions: #Hysterical, a hit comedy that has sold out runs at the Brighton, Camden, and Lambeth Fringe festivals, and Theologist, the debut solo show from Dublin's Next Top Comic runner-up Oli Riordan. Both productions will play at Space 2 at theSpace on the Mile.
"These shows are the culmination of three consecutive years of Fringe seasons for Panad, and perfectly encapsulate our vision for uplifting queer, diverse voices and experiences—while remaining silly, enjoyable, and educational," said Ray Wilson, producer and founder of Panad Productions.
Created and performed by Callaghan, known to audiences as the creator behind the TikTok account CallaghansQuestions, #Hysterical is a satirical comedy exploring historical attitudes toward sexuality and gender. The show traces perceptions of female anatomy from the Victorian era to modern conversations about sexual pleasure, blending humor with educational storytelling.
Developed with support from Soho Theatre Labs, #Hysterical will run August 7-28.
Also joining the company's Fringe lineup is Theologist, the debut full-length show from comedian Oli Riordan, who was runner-up in Dublin's Next Top Comic and a semifinalist in the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year competition.
Inspired by Riordan's experience studying Catholic theology, the show examines religion, scripture, and faith through a comedic lens. Riordan explores the stories and contradictions of the Bible while reflecting on his own perspective with humor and personal insight.
Theologist will run August 12-29.
Both productions will be presented at Space 2 at theSpace on the Mile during the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
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