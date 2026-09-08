HOUNDS OF LOVE To Return To Scotland to Celebrate Kate Bush
Nadine Turner stars in the live tribute, with stops at The Tivoli Theatre, Beacon Arts Centre and Webster Memorial Theatre.
Fans of legendary British singer-songwriter Kate Bush are invited to experience an unforgettable evening of music, artistry and theatrical storytelling as Hounds of Love - The Kate Bush Celebration returns to Scotland this month for a special four-date run.
Following the success of their Scottish debut, the acclaimed live production will visit Paisley Arts Centre on Thursday 24th September 2026 (now SOLD OUT), The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen on Friday 25th September 2026, Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock on Saturday 26th September 2026, and Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath on Sunday 27th September 2026.
The production brings the music of one of Britain's most original and influential artists to life, combining outstanding musicianship, theatrical presentation and a deep respect for Kate Bush's extraordinary catalogue.
The live band, made up of devoted Kate Bush fans, celebrates the songs, creativity and artistry that have inspired generations of listeners, delivering performances of Kate Bush classics including Running Up That Hill, Wuthering Heights, Cloudbusting, Babooshka, The Man with the Child in His Eyes and many more.
Inspired by Kate Bush's legendary Tour of Life, Hounds of Love captures the atmosphere, emotion and storytelling that made her one of the most unique performers in music history. The production offers audiences the chance to experience the drama and beauty of Kate's music performed live by musicians who share a genuine passion for her work.
The Scottish dates follow an incredible response from audiences across the UK, with fans praising the show's authenticity, musicianship and emotional connection to Kate Bush's remarkable catalogue. One theatre-goer described the production as 'a theatrical journey through Kate Bush's music,' while another praised Nadine Turner's performance, saying, 'She sounded exactly like Kate Bush.' Another audience member summed up the musicianship simply: 'The most talented musicians I have seen in years.'
Nadine Turner, who performs as Kate Bush in Hounds of Love - The Kate Bush Celebration, said:'Being able to step on stage and perform Kate Bush's music is something I never take for granted. Her songs have been such a huge part of my life, and to share them with audiences who feel that same connection is incredibly special.
Since launching its debut UK theatre tour, Hounds of Love - The Kate Bush Celebration has earned enthusiastic praise for its outstanding live musicianship, theatrical presentation and heartfelt celebration of Kate Bush's remarkable catalogue.
The Scottish tour dates are:
Thursday 24th September 2026
Paisley Arts Centre, Paisley
SOLD OUT
Friday 25th September 2026
The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen
Tickets: https://www.thetivolitheatre.com/whats-on/hounds-of-love-the-kate-bush-collection
Saturday 26th September 2026
Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock
Tickets: https://www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/events/hounds-of-love-the-kate-bush-celebration
Sunday 27th September 2026
Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath
Tickets: https://angusalive.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173665568/events/428718084
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