HEN NIGHT HORROR to Tour Scotland This Autumn

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Scottish writer and performer Fraser Boyle and Scottish actress, singer, musician and songwriter Ali Cleland's hit musical Hen Night Horror, will return with a brand-new Scottish tour this Autumn. Funeral for my Boob’s Hannah Howie joins returning cast members Scottish West-End star Matthew McKenna and Two Door’s Down’s Alan Orr with Black Hole Sign’s Dani Heron and musical theatre star Jennifer Neil completing the casting line-up.

What starts as a boozy getaway quickly descends into pure comedy chaos, in this original Scottish musical packed with hilarious lyrics, belting tunes, sharp Scottish wit and some genuinely spine-tingling surprises.

It’s always definitely a good idea to try and get your pals to bury the hatchet at a weekend away to celebrate oneself. ALWAYS. Amanda’s dream wedding is only days away but the proverbial has hit the fan. BFF number one Donna has a dirty secret, BFF number two Lydia has a broken nose and they're both itching for another square go. Bring on the genius idea of a last-minute hen night in a remote Highland lodge. What looks like a classic shambolic weekend away where Amanda is determined not to be piggy in the middle of the warring factions (and the prosecco doesn’t run out) soon becomes the least of the girls' worries when they realise... they are not alone... a million of miles from anything except the odd cow.

Boyle has been a growing presence on the Scottish Scene taking home the inaugural CATS award for Mother Goose for Outstanding Pantomime - he also penned Aladdie, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty for the Gaiety Theatre. Co-writer Cleland’s impressive credits include We Come to Break Your Hearts (Tron Theatre) Legally Blonde (Aberystwyth Arts Centre) Jamie & The Unicorn, and working with Fraser on Sleeping Beauty.

Joining the cast for this epic Scottish tour are Dani Heron from Tron and Traverse Theatre’s Black Hole Sign and Emmy Award Winning Crime for Britbox as Lydia. Writer and actor of Funeral for my Boobs, (Play, Pie and a Pint) Hannah Howie is Donna Nebitt and taking on the role of the bride to be Amanda MacNamee, is stage performer Jennifer Neil from The Steamie (30th Anniversary Scottish Tour) Jack and The Beanstalk; Cinderella (Eden Court).

Reprising their roles in the horrifically hilarious show is screen and stage actor Alan Orr as Mr Jefferies. Fresh off the mega-bucks smash hit One Day at Edinburgh's Lyceum, Scotland’s West End legend Matthew McKenna returns as PC Walters.

Fraser Boyle and Ali Cleland commented: "The response to Hen Night Horror's first outing was extraordinary. We're absolutely delighted to be bringing it back, bigger, bolder and bloodier than ever! With a fantastic new cast stepping into the chaos, we can't wait to see another hen night ruined. New victims. Same nightmare".

Tour Dates

Ayr Gaiety Theatre |29th and 30th September

MacRobert Arts Centre Stirling | 3rd October

St Helens Theatre Royal | 9th and 10th October

Airdrie Town Hall | 13th October

Adam Smith Theatre Kirkcaldy | 14th and 15th October

Beacon Arts Centre Greenock | 18th October

Tivoli Theatre Aberdeen | 21st and 22nd October

Dundee Rep Theatre | 23rd and 24th October

Glasgow Pavillion | 29th and 31st October

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