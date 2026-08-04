GRAND THEFT OPERA Will Come to Edinburgh Fringe
Canadian soprano Delea Shand brings her second family show to The Green at Pleasance Courtyard.
Cabaret star, Madame Chandelier marries video games with opera in her brand new children's show, Madame Chandelier's Grand Theft Opera. A reimagining of Mozart's The Magic Flute and featuring some of the most iconic characters from the worlds of opera and gaming, Madame Chandelier will perform at the Edinburgh Fringe at Pleasance Courtyard, 05-16 August.
When Madame Chandelier's daughter gets sucked into her video game and is kidnapped by the evil Queen of the Night, there's only one thing to do – gather opera's fiercest characters for an epic battle. Will Carmen, Tosca, and Madame Butterfly help defeat the ultimate boss, or will all arias lead to death?
Canadian soprano Delea Shand is the operatic force behind the joyfully ridiculous Madame Chandelier, who has been tearing down boundaries and bringing opera to new audiences for almost ten years. Grand Theft Opera is her second family show, drawing on popular motifs from video games for a whistle-stop tour of some of opera's most famous characters and songs through a family-friendly lens.
Madame Chandelier's Grand Theft Opera runs at Edinburgh Fringe 12:15 05-16 August at The Green at Pleasance Courtyard.
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