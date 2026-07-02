GOODBYE DANDELION Named First Recipient of the Underbelly Futures Fund Award

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Goodbye Dandelion, a humorous, moving new work by award-winning writer and performer Maddie Rice and composer Marcus Rice, has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Underbelly Futures Fund Award.

Created to support exceptional new work at and beyond the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Underbelly Futures Fund Award recognises productions that demonstrate outstanding artistic merit and strong future touring potential. As the 2026 recipient, Goodbye Dandelion will receive a package of support designed to help the production thrive both during the festival and in its future development. This includes £5,000 in grant funding and £5,000 in investment to support the current and ongoing life of the show. The company will also receive a favourable venue agreement, enhanced marketing support, in-kind rehearsal space, financial assistance to facilitate accessible performances and the opportunity to perform at Underbelly Soho's Fringe Fix Season in September.

Goodbye Dandelion is told by real-life siblings Maddie (on the mic) and Marcus (on the keys), and was created with and directed by Katie Pesskin. The show follows the final years of 87-year-old Darcy through the eyes of an unlikely new friend. Blending storytelling and live piano, the piece explores friendship, mortality, and what it means to truly live.

The work marks Maddie Rice's return to Underbelly following her acclaimed turn in Fleabag (2017), becoming the only actor other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge to play the role, and her award-winning solo show Pickle Jar (2018), also directed with and directed by Katie Pesskin.

Goodbye Dandelion was first presented in development at Underbelly's scratch night Belly Scratch in November 2025, where it immediately stood out for the sensitivity and confidence of the work, the compelling onstage dynamic between the siblings, and the use of live music to heighten the storytelling.

The Futures Fund continues Underbelly's history of championing daring new voices across theatre and live performance.

Marina Dixon, Head of Programming at Underbelly said, “We were all highly impressed with the beautiful and sensitive writing, the way the music is used to heighten the story, the clear on-stage familial dynamic between Marcus and Maddie, and the willingness to take on a controversial and relevant topic. We are proud to name Goodbye Dandelion as the recipient of the inaugural Underbelly Future Fund Award and look forward to supporting the show's continued development and future journey.”

Maddie Rice said, 'We're so thrilled to be supported by the Underbelly Futures Fund! Goodbye Dandelion begun life at BellyScratch, and as a writer/ performer I've done most of my previous fringe shows at Underbelly- so this feels like a full circle moment. It's my first time at the fringe for 7 years and feels extra special to have this support and to be working with Marcus and Katie. Thank you Underbelly!'

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