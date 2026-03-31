GICF wraps record-breaking year with over 62,300 attendees

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Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has closed the curtains on a record-breaking year, as Scotland's largest dedicated comedy festival has revealed it welcomed over 62,302 fans to 636 shows and events, ahead of Live Comedy Day on 1st April. GICF once again showcased Glasgow as 'the funniest city in the world' with 19 days of outstanding comedy from performers from around the world - from Rosie O'Donnell to Daniel Sloss, Ruby Wax, Susie McCabe, Connor Burns and many more.

Glasgow International Comedy Festival will return from 10th March - 28th March 2027. Sign up via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.

GICF marked record attendance figures with over 62,300 fans attending shows in 43 venues across the city including shows at The OVO Hydro, the SEC Armadillo and the King's Theatre, as well as historic venues Oran Mor, Citizens Theatre and The Old Fruitmarket, plus packed schedules in the city's comedy clubs at The Stand and Blackfriars plus Gael & Grain, The Old Hairdresser's, Van Winkle and many more. In its biggest year yet, GICF platformed rising stars of the comedy scene alongside headliners and top TV stars.

A record-breaking 636 shows and events were part of GICF 2026, with a new high of 109 sold out shows including a five-night stint at the King's Theatre for Connor Burns, three nights at Tramway for Tim Key and Ruby Wax at the Citizens Theatre. Homegrown talent made waves at the event with sold out shows from Scots: Alana Jackson, Craig Hill, Ifrah Qureshi, Karen Dunbar, Kim Blythe, Rosco McClelland, Rowan Hackett, Stuart Mitchell, Zara Gladman and more.

In its 23rd year, performers from over 30 different countries took part in GICF venturing from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, the USA and more.

As part of GICF's commitment to make comedy more accessible for all, the Festival ran the third iteration of its free 'Introduction to Comedy Course' for women and marginalised genders, run by award-winning comic and teacher Viv Gee. Previous course alumni took to the stage at this year's Festival too, with Kim Blythe selling out a solo show at Citizens Theatre, plus Ifrah Qureshi and Rowan Hackett performing sold out shows. Additionally, this year GICF partnered with Age Scotland and its community venue partner The Social Hub to introduce a comedy course for older participants named 'The Old Ones Are The Best'. Also taught by Viv Gee, the four-week course culminates in a showcase performance on Wednesday 1st April at The Social Hub. Tickets available here with all proceeds donated to Age Scotland.

GICF's final day also saw the crowning of a new Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow winner, with Glaswegian Amanda Dwyer taking the top prize. Announced via a personal video message sent from Sir Billy Connolly himself at GICF's Comedy Gala, the prize recognises an individual involved in this year's Festival who best represents the Spirit of Glasgow.

This year marked the most women ever nominated for the award, as well as the first non-comedian, with five female comics up for the award. Amanda Dwyer, Kate Hammer, Kim Blythe, Susan Riddell and Zara Gladman were joined by comedy club owner and promoter Chris Conway on 2026's Shortlist. Amanda was presented with the trophy, etched with a self-portrait of the Big Yin, following the Gala which hosted performances from Almost Angelic, Susie McCabe, Karen Dunbar, Des Clarke, Jack Brookmyre and more.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: "It's been another record-breaking year for Glasgow International Comedy Festival as we recognise what has been an immense effort from everyone involved with the event from local and travelling comedians, venue promoters and hard-working staff, to welcome over 62,000 attendees. With over 630 shows taking place in just 19 days, we have seen the very best of comedy, and of Glasgow, on full display.

"The industry is not without its challenges, but to see the city's incredible local scene welcome comics from around the world, support each other's shows and be able to celebrate comedy as an artform for almost three weeks, is a real joy.

"It's been fantastic to see so many Scottish rising stars take a step to the next level at this year's Festival - with newcomers Ifrah Qureshi and Jack Brookmyre's outstanding first sets at the King's Theatre as part of this year's Gala, a new crop of comics in our 'Introduction to Comedy' course and not least, Amanda Dwyer's Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow win this past weekend.

"Scottish comedy is world-renowned and as the home of some of the industry's very best, Glasgow's comedy scene is central to maintaining that reputation. We hope the past few weeks have welcomed some new comedy fans, platformed Scottish comedy as something to be celebrated and supported and showcased Glasgow's commitment to finding humour around every corner."

Julie Pearson, Head of Events with Glasgow Life, said: "Glasgow International Comedy Festival remains one of the city's most anticipated cultural events, and this year's programme has once again delivered something special. With a record number of sold-out shows, the festival continues to grow in scale and ambition, bringing together a diverse line-up of comedy for audiences of all ages.

"From established names to emerging talent, performers from across Scotland, the UK and beyond have delighted with a funny, vibrant, and memorable festival. It's fantastic to see Glasgow buzzing with people enjoying live comedy across Glasgow, reinforcing its reputation as a leading destination for culture, creativity, and world-class events."

Glasgow International Comedy Festival will return next year from 10th March - 28th March 2027, welcoming huge names and rising stars from the comedy world.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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