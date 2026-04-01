Gavin Mitchell Joins the Cast of SCROOGE THE MUSICAL at SEC Armadillo

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Best known and loved as Boabby the barman in Still Game, Gavin Mitchell is a star of film, television, radio, theatre and panto. He will now take on the ghostly role of Jacob Marley alongside music legend Marti Pellow as Scrooge in Scrooge the Musical this Christmas at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo.

Mitchell's extensive and varied credits include, among others, SEC and King's Theatre pantomimes, National Theatre of Scotland's Tutti Frutti, Netflix's Outlaw King and Lars von Trier's Breaking the Waves and his work with Scottish band Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5. Mitchell is an award-winning actor who has most recently starred as President John Adams in The White House for Fox Nation, and as Humphrey Bogart in the critically acclaimed stage production of Casablanca. He has played The Hydro a record-breaking 51 times with Still Game Live - 52 if you count his tribute to Billy Connolly at last year's Hoolie at the Hydro! See below for full credits.

Gavin Mitchell said: “It's no longer a ‘sweet little mystery'. My Christmas has come early and I'm very excited to be spending it with Mr P. Scrooge is my favourite Christmas story which remains so relevant and timeless. I think you're truly going to see something special, spectacular and spooky, like you've never seen before. We're going to have a magical magic time! Bring it on!”

Marti Pellow said: “As soon as I heard Gavin might be involved, I wanted to meet him. We had dinner and immediately got on. We share a lot of the same passions, especially around music and art, which made it feel like a great fit from the outset.

“It was really important to me that we cast someone the Glasgow audience would instantly connect with, and Gavin is exactly that. He's such a beloved figure in the city, and rightly so. He brings warmth, humour and a real presence to everything he does, and I know he'll bring both humour and depth to Marley. I'm absolutely over the moon to have him as part of this production, and I'm genuinely excited to start working with him.”

Scrooge The Musical is a joyful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved A Christmas Carol. The musical extravaganza was created by legendary British composer and lyricist, Leslie Bricusse, who adapted and expanded his own score for Ronald Neame's 1970 film for the stage. It is directed by one of the UK's leading theatre directors, the award-winning Thom Southerland and produced by Danielle Tarento and Austin Shaw. Further production and casting details to be announced in due course.

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