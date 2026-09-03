Free Tickets Available For BBC New Comedy Awards at The Box at Fargo, Coventry

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The BBC NEW COMEDY AWARDS are coming to The Box at Fargo Village, Coventry. The public are welcome to join in for three nights of FREE comedy on Tuesday 22nd September, Wednesday 23rd September, Thursday 24th September.

Watch as thirty comedians battle it out live in front of a panel of A-list comics, to compete for the laughs, glory and the ultimate title of BBC New Comedian 2026. Students can enjoy 10% off drinks at the bar, on top of a free night of comedy!

Taking on the role of Head Judge is multi-award-winning comedian, actor and writer Amy Gledhill. Joining her is the star of BBC hit comedy, Ghosts, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and previous BBC NCA winner, Dan Tiernan.

Show Dates and Times

Shows 1 & 2 – Doors open at 6pm and 8:15pm on Tuesday 22nd September

Shows 3 & 4 – Doors open at 6pm and 8:15pm on Wednesday 23rd September

Shows 5 & 6 – Doors open at 6pm and 8:15pm on Thursday 24th September

Filmed for BBC Three and BBC One

Tickets: Only at https://www.fargovillage.co.uk/events/bbc-new-comedy-awards

For 30-years, these prestigious awards have been launching the careers of the UK's best-loved comedians. Past entrants include Lee Mack, John Bishop, Sarah Millican, Peter Kay, Jason Manford, Joe Lycett, Tom Allen, Rhod Gilbert, Alan Carr and Dan Tiernan to name a few.

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