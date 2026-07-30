Eve Nicol Named Trainee Artistic Director at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

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The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has announced Eve Nicol as its new Trainee Artistic Director following a highly competitive recruitment process which saw over 120 candidates apply for the role.

Eve's appointment as Trainee Artistic Director supports The Lyceum's longer-term commitment to support and develop the next generation of theatre-makers in Scotland. Throughout the two-year post, Eve will work on a range of productions at The Lyceum and on tour, including directing a mainstage production at the end of the period, as well as contributing to the programming of the theatre, and the life of The Lyceum more broadly. She will also play a key part in the re-design and roll-out of the theatre's Artist Development programme, helping to shape new opportunities for her peers in Scotland.

Eve, a director and playwright from Glasgow, joins The Lyceum with a wealth of experience in the Scottish theatre industry, including her directorial work on Traverse Theatre's I Can Go Anywhere and The Drift for National Theatre of Scotland. Her associate director credits include the US tour of Islander and VL for Francesca Moody Productions.

As a playwright, Eve has written If You're Feeling Sinister, with music by Belle and Sebastian for Avalon and BBC Arts, and One Life Stand presented by Middle Child, as well writing and directing her play Svengali which won the Filipa Bragança Award as part of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

Eve's relationship with The Lyceum began in 2017 as Assistant Director on Linda McLean's Glory on Earth. Throughout her career, Eve has continued to collaborate with the theatre, most recently directing Stephen Greenhorn's Dylan's Big Day as part of Lyceum at Home in June 2026. The play was part of a project which saw four compelling stories performed in living rooms across the city as part of The Lyceum's 60th celebrations.

Eve Nicol said: “The Lyceum is where I got my first professional credit, and every time I've returned in the decade since, as an artist or an audience member, I'm reminded why I fell in love with theatre.

“After ten years as a nomadic freelancer, it's exciting to have a creative home where I can both learn from and contribute to one of Scotland's most beautiful and inspiring theatres. I can't wait to be part of its future.”

James Brining, Artistic Director at The Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, said: “I'm delighted that Eve will be joining us as our first Trainee Artistic Director. Her knowledge, experience and passion for making great theatre, alongside her commitment to the industry and the work we do, shone through during the recruitment process.

“We know it's becoming increasingly difficult for creatives in the theatre sector in Scotland to access impactful development opportunities, and we're determined to play a part in helping to change that. This position is the first step in our plans to create a framework that opens up new possibilities for theatre-makers working in Scotland.”

Eve takes up the position in September 2026 and will be working as associate director on the Lyceum's upcoming productions of A Christmas Carol and Guys & Dolls, assisting James in bringing the shows to life, as well as contributing to future season programming.

Full information on The Lyceum's season of shows for 2026/2027 can be found at lyceum.org.uk.

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