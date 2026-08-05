EDINBURGH 2026: Sumo World Q&A

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BWW caught up with Sumo World to chat about bringing The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA.

HIRAKUZA is definitely more than just an entertainment show. HIRAKUZA is a full cultural taste of the history, traditions, and raw technique of sumo, brought directly to the stage. It features a cast of formidable former professional sumo wrestlers, so the sheer power and mental focus they bring to the stage is the real thing.

We’ve created an experience that balances the fierce, sacred respect for the sport with a welcoming, highly interactive energy. We break down the rules, techniques, and behind-the-scenes stories in English, making it super accessible for total beginners, while still delivering authentic, high-action live bouts. It features a level of crowd interaction you’d never see at a traditional Grand Sumo tournament.



Why bring it to Edinburgh?

The Edinburgh Fringe is all about sharing wild, new experiences, making it the perfect home for our first time at the festival. Sumo is this amazing blend of heavy-hitting sport and centuries-old ritual, which matches perfectly with the Fringe’s spirit of bringing diverse cultures together in one place.

Right now, Japan is having a huge moment with international tourism, and visibility for sumo in the UK is growing. With so many people gathering from all over the globe in Edinburgh, we couldn't ask for a better stage to share the magic of sumo, meet amazing people, and create some really meaningful connections.



What is the format of this unique event?

It is a fast-paced, highly immersive show. We start by drawing the audience into the world of the dohyo (the sumo ring), guiding the crowd through the deep traditions, training, and etiquette of the sport. Once everyone is up to speed, we launch into the live bouts where you will literally feel the impact of the wrestlers as they clash.

The biggest difference between this and a traditional tournament is the atmosphere. It is not a quiet, typical sumo event. We want the crowd to get loud, cheer, and feel like they’re part of the action. The format is incredibly interactive, and a few brave ticket holders might even get the chance to step into the ring and interact with the sumo wrestlers.



Who do you recommend comes to see it?

Whether you're a hardcore fan or just curious, there’s something here for everyone. We’ve designed it to be super accessible for total beginners, but returning fans of the sport will get a massive kick out of the unique crowd interaction.



It crosses over perfectly for fans of physical theatre and comedy, as well as sports fans who want to witness athletic power up close. It’s a great show for all ages, too. Kids are completely wide-eyed at the wrestlers' massive size and strength, while adults love the competitive energy and the cultural insights.



What do you hope audiences take away from it?

First, we want them to leave completely energized having had an unforgettable, action-packed time.

Beyond the spectacle, we hope audiences walk away with a much deeper appreciation for sumo. It’s easy to just see the size of the wrestlers, but there are hundreds of years of deep tradition and rich spirituality behind every movement. Ultimately, we love the idea that someone might watch our performers, fall in love with the energy of sumo, and get inspired to actually book a trip to Japan to experience it in its birthplace. It’s a fantastic way to bridge our cultures.

The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA runs at Edfringe from 6-31 August

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