EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TOM READ WILSON: THE A-Z OF ME, Gilded Balloon
Tom Read Wilson: The A-Z of Me runs at Edfringe until 16 August
Presenter, actor, singer and logophile Tom Read Wilson makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut with The A-Z Of Me.
Accompanied by collaborator Marcus Carter-Adams on piano, Wilson takes us through the alphabet, with each letter representing a different word that means something to him. For example, C is for croissant and he loves to talk about the buttery pastry, which then segweys into talk about the crescent moon followed by a rendition of Moon River. Lovely stuff.
It’s a pretty wholesome show that knows its audience. There are a couple of cheeky little mentions of something suggestive which has the adoring crowd in fits of giggles.
The A to Z Of Me is mainly a vehicle for Tom Read Wilson’s talents- of which he has many. There’s some gorgeous singing, tap dancing, monologue delivery and comedy. It’s a real mix, but it works so well and flows brilliantly.
It’s an autobiographical show that also leans into his love of words and facts, and he really is the most charming host you could hope for.
Photo credit: Matt Crockett
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