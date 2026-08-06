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EDINBURGH 2026 Review: THE WOLF OF POYAIS, Assembly Roxy

Runs until 30 August.

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EDINBURGH 2026 Review: THE WOLF OF POYAIS, Assembly Roxy

EDINBURGH 2026 Review: THE WOLF OF POYAIS, Assembly Roxy Image

This show was reviewed during previews.

“Any c**t can sell a pen, it takes a genius to sell a pen that’s not there.” Sir Gregor MacGregor, Liberator of Florida, Hero of the Venezuelan Revolution, Hero of the Peninsular War, and cazique of Poyais is holding a seminar on achieving success. The sycophant, liar, and unlikely entrepreneur is ready to teach how you can create the person you want to be. The Wolf of Poyais is a riotous, hilarious, thoroughly insane watch. Thom Tuck takes his audience on a rollicking adventure through rebellions and wars, asking: is it disloyalty or is it entrepreneurship? Cowardice or cunning?

Armed with a delightfully aggressive Scottish drawl, Tuck is a magnetic performer who’s unafraid of looking silly. His comic timing is simply sensational, and he gives an energetic and furiously confident performance. He walks us through delusions of grandeur, aggrandisements, and “minor alteration[s] to [his] biography”, redefining the definition of success in a colloquial and weirdly charming script. In an age of fake news and parasitic heads of state who are obsessed with personal branding, this daft comedy about the iniquity of men is strangely relevant.

As MacGregor exploits people’s ignorance to sell a pseudo-country for indivual gain, a lateral reflection on colonialism, social class, ambition, and remorselessness begins. The writing is clever, multi-layered, and full of provocation. At its very core, this is a play about the audacity of a mediocre white man. But when is enough, enough? Are consequences really only for other people? So far it seems like it; people remain gullible and the MacGregors of the world keep winning.

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