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SEEKSAW AI Fortune-Telling Satire to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Performances will take place August 24-29.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage SEEKSAW AI Fortune-Telling Satire to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Established in New York City with international multi-disciplinary performing artistis, Pan Pan Collective is making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with a devised, experimential, critical commentary on the trendy phenomenon of people seeing generative AI as their prophet, using it to calculate astrology chart, tarots, fortunes-seeking an ominiscent slip into the 'future'. Departing from the phenomenon, this show arrives at a deeply sincere philosophical inquiry towards self, language, and the experience of time.

After years making theater in New York city, to Berlin, to Beijing and now in Edinburgh, this show premire at the Fringe is for those who trust the power in questions rather answers, and willing to examine the perspectives we take on to the snapshot of our era, instead of rest on simple, polarized takes.

About the show

Your moon# your sun* your venus& your mercury~. Conceived and developed by Pan Pan Collective, SeekSaw is a performance project unfolds in a structure mirroring the multi-dimensions of 'seeing', a meta-lab contains the investigation towards the phenomenon of generative artificial intelligence becoming the prophet of our era-reading our birth charts, listening to our confessions, knowing what is next.

Following the performer's trajectory in-and-out of mind, body, boundaries, SeekSaw is a blurry existence transformed in between informational lecture, loose-structured amateur dance and autobiographical one person show. The separation and collision of forms ask what lies behind this frenzy towards promise. Embodiment, language, algortihum, perspective: how do each component contribute to the construction of a clear picture of self in flux? In the chase of promise and clarity, what did we leave behind in the intersection of 'known' and 'unknown'?

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