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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: OIL AND WHISKEY, The Street

Oil and Whiskey ran at Edfringe until 30 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: OIL AND WHISKEY, The Street

4 stars

Oil and Whiskey is a new musical with book and lyrics by Dax Wiley and music by Kit Nolan. Set in New York City, it’s a honky tonk country rock musical about two ex-lovers meeting for a post-breakup catch-up.

The venue wasn’t quite what I pictured for this kind of show, but the nightclub basement actually works really well. It’s a super intimate affair, and it feels quite special watching a show with so much potential in this kind of setting.

Zelda (Juliet Perel) and Teddy (Cornelius Versa) broke up a while ago, after Teddy moved to Nashville to follow his dream of being a country artist. Now he’s back in town for a night and the pair plan to have a drink to get some closure. Zelda’s best friend Bree (Sarah Giulanti) has no time for Teddy and sings her a song about her ex being trash.

Over the course of the hour, we learn more about the breakup and can decide exactly who (if either) is in the wrong. It’s a fun story, and much like The Last Five Years, it feels easy to pick a side…

Perhaps most crucially in a new musical, the songs are fantastic. There are some proper foot-stompin’ numbers and they will stick in your head from just that first listen. There are some clever and witty lyrics and its just a whole heap of fun.

Oil and Whiskey is a rootin’ tootin’ new musical packed with humour and talent- I can’t wait to see where it goes next!

Photo credit: Robin Mair

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