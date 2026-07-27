EDINBURGH 2026: PINK RABBIT Q&A

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BWW catches up with Farah Ashraf to chat about bringing Pink Rabbit to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Pink Rabbit?

Pink Rabbit is a darkly comedic solo show following a young British Pakistani Muslim woman as she navigates faith, family, and a secret life as an OnlyFans creator. I'm the writer and performer, and an Alumni of Soho Theatre Labs. The show has won the ShedLoad-of-Future-Fund 2026.

Why is it so important to tell this story?

We don't hear enough stories from this perspective that are explored with nuance and delve into the complex layers of identity. A huge part of Pink Rabbit is the intergenerational relationship women have with our bodies and sexuality, specifically in the South Asian diaspora and inherited shame. A British-Pakistani daughter and a Pakistani-Pakistani mother coexisting in a world where they both feel like outsiders to expectation.

How has it been received so far?

A sold-out show at Theatre503 with a full standing ovation, tears, laughter and South Asian women telling me they felt 'seen on stage'.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who has found themselves existing in the middle of two worlds; anyone who has experienced familial expectations conflicting with their personal identity and needs; anyone who unashamedly loves life and living it to its fullest; anyone who is interested in conversations around intimacy and pleasure for yourself and with partners in the modern world - it's interesting as young people are having less and less sex and using tech as a means to address this.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

How deep shame, control and fear permeate into our bodies. Try to understand your parents and vice versa. Sex positivity includes being open and honest to yourself with things you might not like to admit. Brown women are NOT monoliths.

Pink Rabbit is at Edfringe from 5 - 30 August

Photo credit: Stuart Bywater

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