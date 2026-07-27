EDINBURGH 2026: PARKING SPOT: THE MUSICAL! Q&A

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

BWW catches up with the Parking Spot: The Musical! team (Lyndsey Alexander & Lou Armistead, Blueberry Steamboat LLC) to chat about bringing the show to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

---

Tell us a bit about Parking Spot: The Musical!

It started with a pandemic car. Lou grew up in New York City, which means he skipped the classic suburban rite of passage: the learner's permit, the empty parking lot, the white-knuckled parent in the passenger seat. When he finally got his first car during the pandemic, like half of New York did, he realized something: you're not just getting behind the wheel. You're entering an entire hidden civilization of motorists, with its own unwritten rules, its own etiquette, its own joys and heartbreaks. And that is the oldest setup in musical theatre. A stranger walks into a new world. Harold Hill arrives in River City. Annie walks into the Warbucks mansion. He thought: what if that new world was urban parking?

So that's the show. When the block's beloved retired mailman's private spot becomes available, the neighbors lose their minds. Politely at first, and then not at all. Alliances form. Cones are deployed. At the center is Will, a man convinced this spot is the one thing that will finally make his life work, and his wife Penny, who's starting to wonder what she'd choose if anyone ever asked her. Fifty-five minutes, a completely original score, and it swings from full-tilt farce to a gut-punch you genuinely won't see coming. Ridiculous premise, real heart, songs that follow you home.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

We may have the smallest stakes at the entire Fringe. One parking spot. And we play them with the sincerity of a life-or-death epic. That gap is where the comedy lives. It's also something you don't see much at the Fringe: a brand-new, fully original American musical comedy with a cast of six, not a jukebox show, not a revue, not one person and a keyboard. And while the show is set in the US, Scotland absolutely does not get to feel superior here. We've seen what's happening in East Lothian and North Berwick. You know this war. You've lived this war. Also: there is a man in a van with sock puppets, and he will break your heart.

How has it been received so far?

Edinburgh is getting the true world premiere. No audience anywhere has seen this show fully staged before August 7, which is both terrifying and the best part. But the material has been road-tested hard: the script has been through more than sixty drafts over the past few years, and the response to our developmental readings in New York is what convinced us to take it across an ocean.

Jesse Eisenberg came to one of those readings and told us: "My child and I just roared with laughter throughout Parking Spot: The Musical! It's so charming and hilarious. It's not just a show we walked out humming; it was a show we were literally humming for weeks after."

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who has ever circled a block for forty minutes at 11pm questioning every life choice. Anyone currently in a cold war with a neighbor over something neither of you can admit is insane. People who swear they don't like musicals: this is your sixty-minute gateway drug. Come with the person you had your last stupid argument with; we promise you'll have a nicer one on the walk home. We’ll save you a spot.

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

That it was never about the parking spot. The show is really about what happens when you convince yourself that one thing will finally make you happy: a parking spot, a job, a person's approval. And what it costs the people standing right next to you while you fight for it. We hope people leave laughing, leave humming, and maybe leave asking themselves a quieter question about who's actually been doing the driving in their life.

---

*Parking Spot: The Musical! runs August 7–22 at Greenside @ George Street (Lime Studio), 6:30pm. Tickets at edfringe.com.*





Sponsored content

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...