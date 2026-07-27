EDINBURGH 2026: GOOD NEWS! IT'S BEEN DESTROYED Q&A

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BWW catches up with Bróccán Tyzack-Carlin to chat about bringing Good News! It's Been Destroyed! to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Good News! It’s Been Destroyed

Good News! It's Been Destroyed is a new hour of stand up, spoken word and storytelling that looks towards, and finds the humour in, a series of Hardships and Misfortunes from the past few years - either personal or things we've had to endure as a society. Someone recently described it as a sort of Odyssey - but instead of having to face a cyclops, it's just Rylan and JK Rowling.

Having performed at the Fringe before, do you think you know what to expect?

I know to expect to spend too much money at Palmyra and Mosque Kitchen. But apart from that, every experience of mine at the Fringe has been really varied. I've performed in lovely venues and I've performed in venues with walls made of plywood that don't reach the ceiling. I've had sold out shows and I've performed to 2 people. I've seen the best shows I've ever seen that have changed my outlook on comedy and I've seen things that have scarred me. It's a dangerous game thinking you've got the fringe sussed. But I do expect to have a nice time and see mint shows from class people.

What are the challenges of presenting a show with personal elements?

I think it's about knowing the intention and value of discussing what you're discussing. In my previous shows, I've never included anything confessional or deeply personal because the shows weren't about anything that would warrant including that. My last show was about starting a conspiracy theory that Vanilla Ice was a sea turtle so if there'd been a segment about my mental health that would have been a bit disingenuous. But this show's about loss and destruction and change, so it's natural to include stories related to that from my own life. And if you are including those stories, it's important to not lose sight of what they meant to you in the first place and not just become part of a spiel. Also make it funny or what's the point of having it in there!

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone with £12 worth of disposable income that they have budgeted to spend on a show! And is awake at 11pm and can continue to be awake until midnight! But primarily sound people who are looking for a place to laugh at some of the arse things that are going on.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

That everything's going to be alright! The world is absurd and can melt your brain but there's good stuff amongst it all and you're allowed to hold onto those things. Also if they can leave with an appreciation of how poorly formatted Michael McIntyre's The Wheel is that would be a bonus. There's a lot of stuff about The Wheel in the show. It's a The Wheel heavy show, should probably make that clear. It's good though. Come see it.



Good News! It's Been Destroyed runs at Edfringe from 5-29 August

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