EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MRS PRESIDENT, C Arts

Once widowed, First Lady Mary Lincoln wants to reclaim her narrative. Accused of treason even before her husband became the president of the United States, she seeks out the photographer who took one of the most famous images. Matthew Brady’s portrait of Abraham Lincoln has become a symbol of power, and the man who shot it is well aware of it. He now sets off to take a photo that needs to define not only the public perception of Mary, but history itself.

Playwright and historian John Ransom Phillips introduces a woman who’s proud of who she is and what she represents. Polished debates on the weight of the patriarchy and its expectations colour the picture of a broken America, divided by a civil war and plagued by slavery. It’s a cruel world, especially for women - even the most privileged. Treated as an inferior, mere property, since her childhood, Mary has grown up feeling unloved and neglected. It puts her vanity and pride in perspective.

Lily Wolff directs with gorgeous brushstrokes. Smooth, creative changes of pace come with gradual shifts in the lighting and sound designs, revealing Mary’s interiority and explaining her history. LeeAnne Hutchinson’s First Lady is a complex, hurt mother who can’t seem to overcome the pain in her life. She’s matched in performance by Christopher Kelly, who plays Brady as well as a collection of his peculiar subjects. There’s a tense chemistry between them. The minimalism of the visuals engages the imagination of the audience, putting the actors on a blank canvas.

It’s an evocative production with a rich script and outstanding performances. It has it all. History, feminism, drama, grief. It’s a beautiful piece of theatre on all fronts, one that can’t be missed.

Mrs President runs at C Aquila on the following dates: 11-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.