EDINBURGH 2023: John Hastings Q&A

The Times They Are A John Hastings runs at Monkey Barrel until 27 August

By: Aug. 11, 2023

BWW caught up with John Hastings to chat about bringing The Times They Are A John Hastings to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Times They Are A John Hastings.

It is one hour of stand up comedy. Last year was story focused and "raw". This year I am just gonna notice some stuff and have a party. It's got a great gentrification joke and fun moment where I chant.

Being a Fringe regular, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Man everything does make you sound old I will have you know! Never know. It's a month long event that really changes and is affected by the shifting tableaus that make up the world so it's a great place to live moment to moment (written in California hence sounding like a hippie douche).

What are the advantages to performing at Monkey Barrel?

I like the venue. The deal is very fair and this year I get to perform in a former Harry Potter escape room! Truly living the dream bay bay (Adam Cole)

Who would you like to come to your show?

People with money!

What would you like audience members to take away from it?

Less money. Come listen to a good joke about thrusting! Honestly I love the festival and I am just fascinated to see what this year hold see you then!!




