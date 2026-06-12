DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS to Return to Gilded Balloon With All-Female Cast

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This August will see the return of Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas, presented by Gilded Balloon. Packed with wit, harmonies and irreverent backstage tales, the show lifts the curtain on the lives, loves and legendary dressing rooms of Doris Day, Dolly Parton, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and "the filthiest Julie Andrews ever to grace the boards".

Three make-up girls bitch, compete, harmonise and laugh as they entertain us with hilarious, heartbreaking, irreverent tales from the dressing rooms of Dolly Parton, Doris Day, Judy Garland, LIZA MINNELLI & Julie Andrews; of backstage mammas, absent fathers, gay husbands, Flunked auditions and sublime singing.

The show returns by popular demand to Gilded Balloon Patter House for 2026 with an all-female cast and creative production team, starring the original cast Gail Watson, Frances Thorburn and Clare Waugh, written and directed by Morag Fullarton alongside musical director Hilary Brooks.

The production stars Gail Watson, Clare Waugh, and Frances Thorburn. It is written and directed by Morag Fullarton, with musical direction by Hilary Brooks. The producers are Karen and Katy Koren for Gilded Balloon, and the production managers are Sooz Glenn and Robin Sanders.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...