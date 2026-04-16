DEVON LOVES ME! Will Return to Edinburgh Fringe With TIME TRAVEL POSTMAN

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Fringe favourites Devon Loves ME! Productions are set to make their return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with their critically acclaimed show, Time Travel Postman.

Following success throughout the US, and dates at The Tank in New York earlier this year, Time Travel Postman follows a clown (played by Sevrin Willinder), who needs the audience's help to deliver letters across time and space, and in remembering the defining moments of his own life.

Audiences can expect joyful participation, with this engaging show inviting them to embrace the unexpected, explore the beauty of human connection, and make sure the postman completes his galaxy-spanning paper route.

Devon Loves ME! Productions, is a Brooklyn-based clown company formed by 'two troublemakers focused on creating original, physical, and emotionally driven performances' state Melissa Ingle, and Sevrin Willinder, the team behind the show. 'Generating stories for the inner child by leaning on each other, our community, and the chaos of life, our mission is to to build theater that's surprising, heartfelt, and deeply human' they state. Their work has previously played at Edinburgh Fringe and throughout New York City.

Time Travel Postman is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 5th - 31st August (not 12, 18, 25) at 20.40 (60 mins) at Gilded Balloon, The Patter House (Snug) (venue 24). Tickets are available to purchase online or the venue box office.

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