Complicité’s Annabel Arden Joins Flabbergast Theatre's ENDGAME at The Edinburgh Fringe 

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Flabbergast Theatre has announced the full cast for its 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame, led by Complicité co-founder Annabel Arden, who joins the company as Nell. One of British theatre's most influential directors, performers and teachers, Arden co-founded Complicité with Simon McBurney and has built an international career spanning theatre, opera and broadcasting. She joins Flabbergast artistic director Henry Maynard, who directs the production and plays Hamm, alongside Simon Gleave as Clov and Derek Elwood as Nagg.

In their first full-scale Edinburgh Festival Fringe production since their hugely critically acclaimed Macbeth in 2022, Flabbergast Theatre bring their anarchic physical language to one of the defining plays of the twentieth century as the acclaimed company takes on Samuel Beckett's Endgame. The production also marks Flabbergast's largest Edinburgh Fringe presentation to date, with the company performing in the 375-seat Lomond venue at Pleasance at EICC for the full festival.

Created and directed by Flabbergast artistic director Henry Maynard, this new production will see Flabbergast turning their visceral, ensemble-driven style towards Beckett's brutal and darkly comic masterpiece.

In a dying world, four survivors cling to ritual, routine and one another as time slowly runs out. First performed in 1957, Beckett's Endgame follows the blind and domineering Hamm, his exhausted servant Clov, and Hamm's elderly parents Nagg and Nell, confined to dustbins, in a bleak world where routine persists long after hope has faded. Raw physicality collides with Beckett's bleakly comic language in Flabbergast's stark, visually striking interpretation, shaped by clowning, movement and an immersive physical soundscape. By turns savage, funny and deeply mournful, Beckett's play explores dependency, ageing and the unbearable persistence of life as the characters wait for an ending that never arrives.

Following acclaimed productions of Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Flabbergast have built a reputation for bold reinterpretations of classical texts, blending puppetry, mask, clown, chorus work and highly physical performance to create theatre that is both muscular and strangely dreamlike.

Arden joins a company whose movement-led approach to classical texts shares many of the traditions that helped establish Complicité as one of Britain's most influential theatre companies.

The production also brings together Annabel Arden and her son, Ralph Jeffreys, who serves as assistant director and dramaturg on the production. Jeffreys grew up in a family immersed in Beckett, with both Annabel and his late father, playwright Stephen Jeffreys, lifelong enthusiasts of the playwright's work. He now brings that personal connection to Flabbergast's new production of Endgame.

Writing about Flabbergast's Macbeth at the Fringe, Stewart Lee described the company's work as "everything you want from a fringe show", praising its "mess, mud, noise, wine, party hats" and "amazingly talented international cast", adding: "I am glad I saw it, because it reminded me of being 19 in 1987 and coming here and having my mind blown."

Endgame remains one of Beckett's most influential works, and its world of ritual, repetition, grotesque humour and psychological endurance makes it a natural fit for Flabbergast's raw, physically expressive style. With Endgame, the company turns to Beckett's collapsing world of dependency and survival through their longstanding fascination with grotesque comedy, ritualised behaviour and the uneasy relationship between horror and laughter. The production uncovers the savage humour and raw humanity beneath Beckett's language, creating a version that feels dangerous, immediate and fiercely alive.

Flabbergast Theatre was formed in 2010 and is known for its work rooted in physicality, devising and ensemble performance. Previous productions include the award-winning immersive experience The Swell Mob, the critically acclaimed Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Tatterdemalion and the Boris & Sergey canon.

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