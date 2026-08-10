 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THE SINGER, Traverse Theatre

The Singer runs at the Traverse Theatre until 30 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THE SINGER, Traverse Theatre

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THE SINGER, Traverse Theatre Image

The Singer is a new piece of gig theatre,l written and directed by Cora Bissett, with music by KT Tunstall

Andy (Dylan Wood) is a frustrated singer-songwriter who has lost his spark. He had the potential to make it big, but it didn’t quite work out for him, and now he’s busking in Glasgow. After a particularly demoralising night, he meets Joe (Jamie Rea), who compliments him on his music. Andy is surprised by this as Joe is profoundly deaf, but Joe explains that he can feel the music in his soul. 

Over beers, Andy learns that Joe has a real talent for songwriting and the pair start working together to create something special. It’s a change of pace for Dylan Wood, who normally plays characters that are easy to love, but Andy has moments of being a real prick. He’s lost his flat as he didn’t pay rent, he’s not there for his young daughter and he doesn’t always treat Joe well. It’s a testament to both Bissett’s writing and Wood’s performance that he manages to redeem himself. 

Jamie Rea as Joe is a real shining star. He captures both the vulnerability of Joe, a man who just wants to be seen but he’s also playful and cheeky. Some of the best moments of the performance are watching the pair communicate as Andy tries to create signs to be understood and Joe seizes every opportunity to take the piss. The show features captions on screens, which are used both as part of the narrative and for access. 

Playing a variety of characters are Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Peter Dobre, who speak and sign as narrators throughout. It’s always a real treat to hear Jarrett-Scott sing and these songs penned by KT Tunstall feel as if they were written for her voice. The musical numbers are inclusive for both the deaf/hard of hearing audience and the ‘hearies’ as the signs allow everyone to join in. Tunstall fans will be delighted to hear the new tracks, which carry her Signature Sound but are so uniquely crafted for this piece. 

Cora Bissett’s writing excels at balancing humour and lightness with the more emotional side of this story. Hannah Jarrett-Scott is particularly wonderful as Andy’s four-year-old daughter Layla, who is represented onstage by a backpack and unicorn headband, and she brings big laughs but also strikes a chord as a little girl who feels abandoned by her father. Peter Dobre gives one of the most impactful monologues of the show as Pops which also gives classic Scottish grandfather- quietly observing for most of the time and then coming out with something deeply profound.

The Singer is a triumphant new musical that feels inherently Scottish with banging tunes, outstanding performances and a wicked sense of humour.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Click Here to Get Tickets

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
Shamilton! The Improvised Hip Hop Musical in Scotland Shamilton! The Improvised Hip Hop Musical
Assembly George Square Studios - One (8/05-8/30)
Revelation in Scotland Revelation
theSpace @ Niddry Street (8/08-8/13)
Racists, Recessions and Revolutions in Scotland Racists, Recessions and Revolutions
ZOO (Playground 3) (8/07-8/30)
Ian Stone: The Pleb's Pow Wow in Scotland Ian Stone: The Pleb's Pow Wow
The Ballroom at Laughing Horse at The Counting House (8/06-8/30)
Helen Bradley: Painter and Storyteller in Scotland Helen Bradley: Painter and Storyteller
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/05-8/30)
100 Years of Magic in Scotland 100 Years of Magic
Aberdeen Arts Centre (9/04-9/05) PHOTOS
Burce Tutku Tuncali: Perfectly ımperfeckt! in Scotland Burce Tutku Tuncali: Perfectly ımperfeckt!
Greenside Venues @ George Street , Ivy Studio (8/17-8/22)
Broke & Fabulous in the 21st Century in Scotland Broke & Fabulous in the 21st Century
Dram at Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets