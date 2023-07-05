Cast Set for UPSTART! SHAKESPEARE'S REBEL DAUGHTER JUDITH at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The cast has been set for Upstart! Shakespeare’s Rebel Daughter Judith as the new play by American writer Mary Jane Schaefer will make its UK Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 02 -27 August at the Gilded Balloon, Patter Hoose at 12:10pm.

Cast includes Rachel Kitts as young Judith ( The Tempest – UK Tour) , Susannah May as Old Judith (Conscious – Edinburgh Fringe Festival, George’s Marvellous Medicine – Tour) , Luke Millard as William Shakespeare (The Tempest -Young Shakespeare Company, Romeo and Juliet - Action to the Word),Aisling Groves-McKeown as Anne Hathaway, (The Crucible - Lyric Theatre; Storm 2 - National Theatre of Wales) Becky Sanneh as Emilia/Susannah Shakespeare (The Beggar’s Opera - Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple, Thursford Christmas Spectacular) Angus Bhattacharya as Tom Quiney (Godspell, Little Women – Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Oscar Blend as Francis/John Shakespeare ( A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Action to the Word, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Rooftop, St. Albans) and Roddy Lynch as Rev. John Ward and Dr.John Hall (Kinky Boots - New Wolsey Theatre & Queen’s Theatre Hornchuch,Romeo & Juliet - Box Clever Theatre, UK Tour).

Rachel Kitts says about being cast in Upstart: I'm particularly excited to bring Upstart! to the Fringe because it's such a beautifully untapped subject. I believe that making Shakespeare's work accessible is hugely important, and what better way to do that than to show the man as he really was, including all the not so pretty bits. The more we understand that Shakespeare was just a guy, the more we can begin to approach the art as an equal. I think Judith would have wanted that.

Susannah May about taking on the role of Old Judith: Imagine my excitement to portray Old Judith Quiney nee Shakespeare; this witty, vibrant, intelligent and emotionally stoic woman has been an absolute joy to research and explore. Mary-Jane Schaefer’s writing completely fascinated and absorbed me from the start of my process. It is wonderful to give voice and an historical high five to this aspirational offspring of William Shakespeare who, I feel wanted to be recognised as so much more than being the youngest daughter of her illustrious father. Working with a hugely talented cohort and our brilliant Director, Alexander Spencer-Jones, at The Gilded Balloon at Edinburgh Fringe, one of the world’s finest theatrical platforms, I hope Judith Shakespeare would be proud, as am I, of this female led new writing offering insight into her world, giving rise to opportunities of roles for strong women.

What if Shakespeare’s had a daughter who inherited his wit and creativity?

A retelling of the life of Judith Shakespeare, Upstart! gives voice to a feminist born before her time. Surviving the loss of her twin brother, Hamnet, Judith is left to her grief, but with a firm resolve to shape her own future. Often neglected as a footnote in her father’s biography, playwright Mary Jane Schaefer gives voice to an unconventional woman, who refused to conform to societal expectations of her gender.

Directed by Alexandra Spencer-Jones, Upstart brings to stage the last surviving Shakespeare.

Upstart! Shakespeare’s Rebel Daughter Judith is presented by Maddy Mutch Productions , written by Mary Jane Schaefer , Directed by Alexandra Spencer-Jones, with Lighting Design from Charlie Morgan Jones. It will be performed by an ensemble cast (to be announced) and told poignantly with live music and period dress.

