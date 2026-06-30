Bella Hull to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With MAD COW DISEASE

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Ten years after her first gig, Bella Hull (Have I Got News For You, SNL UK, QI, Would I Lie To You?) reflects on a decade of telling jokes in dark basements. Was it worth it? What other lives could she have led? How does she still not have a driving licence?

Partly a dissociative fantasy, and partly a love letter to stand-up itself, Mad Cow Disease is a surreal new hour from perhaps the only woman who is able to romanticise a dual carriageway. Join this 'meticulous wordsmith' (Chortle) as she looks up at the sparkling sky and then down at the hundreds of ants in her kitchen. After a decade choosing gigs over life, she's run out of road. Maybe she's ready for the wilderness.

Bella Hull is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and writer best known for her appearances on shows including Have I Got News for You (BBC), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie to You?, as well as writing on series one of SNL UK. She is also a regular voice on the radio, having appeared on The News Quiz, One Person Found This Helpful, The Naked Truth, You Heard it Here First and Loose Ends (all BBC Radio 4).

A widely acclaimed live act, Bella regularly plays to sold-out crowds both in the UK and abroad. Her most recent live show, Doctors Hate Her, was a smash hit, selling out its entire run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2025 including multiple extra shows. She has supported Chelsea Handler, Phil Wang, Russell Howard and Paul Chowdhry on tour.

Bella Hull: Mad Cow Disease runs 3rd - 30th August at Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh.

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