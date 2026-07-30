BLOATED IN VEGAS to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

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Cease And Desist Theatricals will present the world premiere of Bloated in Vegas at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Written by Michael Schiralli and Jason Cohen, directed by Schiralli, and performed by Cohen, the production will run August 24-29 at Greenside at Riddles Court's Pickle Studio.

Bloated in Vegas imagines a fictional world in which a gifted tailor from New York City's Lower East Side is plucked from obscurity to become Elvis Presley's personal tailor, creating the iconic jumpsuits that would become synonymous with the music legend. As the tailor is swept into the glitz of Las Vegas, he discovers that fame comes with unexpected costs—and that even an expertly crafted jumpsuit may have its limits.

Blending heightened comedy with heartfelt storytelling, the 55-minute solo show explores questions of integrity, ambition, and the personal sacrifices made in pursuit of success.

Schiralli and Cohen have collaborated for more than a decade, including co-creating the touring concert Great Balls of Fire, which has toured the United States for the past five years and stars Cohen. Bloated in Vegas marks the pair's first full-length play together.

"Bloated in Vegas is the play the world needs to see right now. Well, at least anyone who's in Edinburgh from 24-29 of August," Schiralli said in a statement. "Bloated in Vegas asks that age-old question: Is too much of a good thing ever enough? And what are you willing to lose to get more?"

He continued, "Collaborating with Jason is always effortless. We start from a place of kvetch, which morphs into rage, and ultimately settles somewhere between defeat and triumph, all while laughing—a lot. The effortless part comes from feeling completely in sync with each other. That was evident from our first collaboration. That's rare and greatly appreciated."

"Michael pitches jokes faster than anyone I've ever met," Cohen added. "He has a keen understanding of rhythm and pace when it comes to writing and performing comedy. Beyond that, he has an amazing eye for getting to the heart of a story. He has taken Bloated in Vegas from what could have been a piece of sketch comedy to a beautiful story about friendship and integrity."

Bloated in Vegas will play August 24-29, 2026, at Greenside at Riddles Court's Pickle Studio. Performances begin daily at 4:05 p.m. and run approximately 55 minutes. Tickets are priced at £9 (£8 concessions), with preview pricing available at £7 (£6 concessions). The production's first review performance is scheduled for August 25.

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