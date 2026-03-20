An American Comedy Show THAT QUITE POSSIBLY MIGHT BE FUNNY To The British Set For Edinburgh Fringe

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Comedian Brendon Lemon will bring his solo show AN AMERICAN COMEDY SHOW THAT QUITE POSSIBLY MIGHT BE FUNNY TO THE BRITISH to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running August 5–30, 2026 at Just the Tonic at The Caves.

The show combines stand-up, storytelling, and cultural commentary, drawing on Lemon’s experience growing up in Detroit in a family influenced by British culture. The performance explores contemporary American identity through humor and personal reflection.

Lemon said, “this is a show about loving a country that is actively making itself very difficult to be loved. It's about what it means Ato be American right now, when being American means explaining yourself and apologizing everywhere you go. It's about grief, embarrassment, and the particular exhaustion of watching something you care about burn down in real time while the rest of the world sends ‘thoughts and prayers’ ironically and makes passive-aggressive comments about healthcare.”

A Detroit-born, New York-based comedian, Lemon has performed internationally and previously presented work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. His credits include appearances on NBC, CBS, and SiriusXM, and performances at venues including The Stand, Stand Up NY, and The Laugh Factory.

ADHD: A CROWDWORK COMEDY SHOW

In addition to his solo show, Lemon will also present ADHD: A CROWDWORK COMEDY SHOW at PBH’s Free Fringe. The 40-minute performance focuses on improvisation and audience interaction, with each show shaped by the participants in the room.

Ticketing Information

AN AMERICAN COMEDY SHOW THAT QUITE POSSIBLY MIGHT BE FUNNY TO THE BRITISH will run August 5–30, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. at Just the Tonic at The Caves (Venue 88).

ADHD: A CROWDWORK COMEDY SHOW will run at 6:10 p.m. at Laughing Horse, The City Cafe (Venue 85).

Both shows are Pay-What-You-Can, with a suggested ticket price of £5. Tickets are available via edfringe.com, the venue box office, and Edinburgh Fringe outlets

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