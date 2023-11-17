Alan Bissett Will Perform MOIRA MARATHON Across Scotland in 2024

Alan will be touring all three shows as a one-night spectacular, giving audiences the chance to experience Moira's hilarious journey in a single sitting.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Alan Bissett Will Perform MOIRA MARATHON Across Scotland in 2024

Since 2009, Alan Bissett's series of one-woman shows The Moira Monologues, about Moira Bell - single mother, cleaner and Falkirk's Hardest Woman - have been leaving audiences all over Scotland weak with laughter and garnering rave reviews. Now, for the first time, Alan will be touring all three shows as a one-night spectacular, giving audiences the chance to experience Moira's hilarious journey in a single sitting.

After the success of the first Moira Monologues in 2009, Alan continued Moira's story with the Fringe First-winning More Moira Monologues in 2017, which was also shortlisted for Best New Play at the Critics Awards' for Theatre in Scotland (CATS), then 2022's Moira in Lockdown. Both were just as acclaimed by critics and audiences as the original.

Never seen before as one piece of theatre, the trilogy together helps to re-contextualise each show. It allows audiences to trace Moira's enduring relationship with her best friend Babs, in this journey of female friendship through different stages of life, whilst also following Moira's hilarious commentary on historical and political changes in the wider world. With the original Moira Monologues set against the background of the 2008 financial crash, to More Moira Monologues touching on Scotland's Independence Referendum, Trump and Brexit, to the focus on the pandemic in Moira in Lockdown, these modern Scottish classics trace a tumultuous twelve years in history, as seen through the eyes of a working class woman from Falkirk, who is based on Alan's own family members. 

Audiences can catch up on any shows they have missed over the years, or relive them all again, at Dumfries Theatre Royal, Eden Court (Inverness), Websters Theatre (as part of Glasgow Comedy Festival), Mull Theatre, Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, and Perth Theatre, between February and May 2024.

Alan Bissett said: "From the first moment I stepped onstage in the high-heeled boots in 2009 I have absolutely loved performing as Moira Bell.  There's a great freedom to playing someone who just 'tells it like it is' and who audiences respond to with such enthusiasm. It was only after two sequels to the original Moira Monologues, in 2017 and 2022, that I realised I had a trilogy - one story about the same character, that takes place over thirteen years - and I figured that audiences might want the chance to see, in one sitting, how Moira grows and changes over that time. So many people have said, 'Oh I've seen Parts 1 and 3 but not 2' or 'I've seen Part 2 and 3 but not 1'. Well, now I'm making it easy for people to see them all! It's going to be an epic undertaking for me, and I'll have to get a bit more fit for a three-hour performance, but I think it's what everything's been building towards since that very first performance in 2009. Here's hoping the high-heeled boots still fit me..."

Tickets for shows in Dumfries, Inverness, Glasgow, Mull and Stirling on sale now. Tickets for Perth available from Tuesday 28 November. All ticket information available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2277140®id=192&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falanbissett.com%2F2023%2F11%2F16%2Fmoira-trilogy-tour-2024%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tour Dates

Sat 3 Feb

Dumfries, Theatre Royal

Tickets: https://www.theatreroyaldumfries.co.uk/whats-on/moira-monologues

Fri 1 March

Inverness, Eden Court

Tickets: https://eden-court.co.uk/event/the-moira-monologues

Sun 17 March

Glasgow, Websters Theatre

Tickets: https://www.webstersglasgow.com/whats-on/event/alan-bissett-the-moira-trilogy/

Sat 30 March

Mull Theatre

Tickets: https://www.antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-moira-monologues

Sat 27 April

Stirling, Macrobert Arts Centre

Tickets: https://www.macrobertartscentre.org/shows/567827ACQRDVHJSRKRQRHTMKCNKSVPPJP

Sat 11 May

Perth Theatre

Tickets: Available from 28 November from https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/




